The entire Sodapoppin and Veibae ‘relationship’ timeline explained

Chance "Sodapoppin" and VTuber Veibae have been making news constantly over the past few weeks, owing to the unique nature of their relationship.

The pair were revealed to be dating earlier this year, after they got closer on-stream towards the latter end of 2021. Despite the seemingly short duration of their relationship, both Chance and Veibae have been through a whirlpool of incidents and continue to stay strong.

A look into Sodapoppin and Veibae's relationship

The pair met on Mizkif's Parasocial

While the exact moment they met each other is unknown, the pair's first public appearance on a huge stream was for Matthew "Mizkif"'s Parasocial, for the VTubers vs. Degens episode. There, Chance was put on the Degends team, while Veibae was placed on the VTuber side.

According to Mizkif, who commented on their relationship months later, the pair were able to meet through Parasocial, after which they began spending more time with each other on Discord. Their friendship eventually grew into something more.

One of Chance's initial streams that showed off their closeness was one involving Rob "Roflgator," a fellow Twitch streamer who also stands as the couple's mutual friend.

The trio, along with several other streamers, held a dating show of sorts on VRChat, where many applicants humorously attempted to win the affection of Veibae.

Chance and Veibae began to stream more and more together, often found playing League of Legends together for hours both on and off stream. Several of their viewers began to suspect they had something going on between them, as they "jokingly" flirted with one another during livestreams and held the same demeanor offstream as well.

At one point, the couple even joked about breaking an "engagement" that they had, with Veibae throwing off a ring from a finger. Whenever viewers attempted to inquire into their relationship or congratulate Sodapoppin on looking "happier" recently, the streamer would establish firm boundaries, letting people know they were not to be crossed.

Sodapoppin confirms his relationship with Veibae

Eventually, however, Sodapoppin let people in on the deal, confirming their relationship status once and for all. After a simple donation request spiraled into a series of comments made by viewers, the streamer owned up to his relationship, stating the following:

"They literally grind 20 hours of League (of Legends) together."

Soon after that, Chance announced that they "ironically" got engaged, having bought cheap rings off of Amazon to seal the deal. Viewers are still unsure on whether he was genuine with his statement.

Since the announcement of their relationship, however, things haven't been as peaceful as they could be for the two. While they've voiced how they've each gotten odd messages from people here and there, the two recently reflected upon a long e-mail sent to the VTuber about the quality of her streams supposedly dropping.

Throughout the e-mail, the mention of Sodapoppin was incessant, berating him for affecting Veibae. The VTuber was also blamed for allegedly trying to "beat around the bush" regarding her and Chance. While viewers seemed concerned, the two found the e-mail to be hilarious, and dramatically voice-acted the content out loud.

Veibae currently lives in Europe, while Chance stays in Austin, Texas, with fellow streaming couple Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi. As such, fans suspect Chance may not have been joking when he said the couple were getting married for visa reasons.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan