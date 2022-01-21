“We’re getting married because she needs a visa”: Veibae hilariously calls off ‘engagement’ with Sodapoppin

Streamers Sodapoppin and Veibae shared a hilarious joke together on their latest stream, pretending to call off an imaginary engagement.

Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris has been playing League of Legends with his friend Veibae, a streamer that uses a virtual model as their persona. He's been streaming with her for a while now, with the two playing LoL for a week straight, creating great moments fans have thoroughly enjoyed.

During their latest stream together, Soda returns to his desk to find that Veibae was made aware of him being unfaithful in their "relationship." She then says that she's taking off her engagement ring, to which Soda responds by jokingly offending her.

Another person on the call asked what the engagement was for, which Soda cleverly responded to, keeping the joke going:

"Oh, you c**t. You fat... *sigh* We're getting married because she needs a visa."

Sodapoppin and Veibae pretend to fight over calling off "engagement"

Veibae then tries to say something, but Soda starts rambling on about how he is going to hurt her.

"I'm gonna stab you, in your jugular. You're gonna die and bleed out, and then I'm going to drink your blood and ascend to new heights."

Veibae then finally got out what she wanted to say, proclaiming that the 'engagement' was off and then dropping what sounded like an actual ring onto her desk for maximum effect.

Soda then continues his rant about how he's going to hurt her:

"You are going to die in your sleep, and you're going to wonder what happened. I'm telling you now it's gonna be me"

Users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some wondering if the two have been dating since they've spent so much time together recently.

Since the two have been streaming so often together, it's safe to assume that more funny clips like this will be coming in the near future, and it seems like the fans have no objections.

Sodapoppinn has over 3.2 million followers on Twitch and is associated with NRG Esports. Veibae has 725K followers on the platform.

