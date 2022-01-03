"Lacari cheats on his wife": Sodapoppin and Veibae troll streamer after twisting DrDisrespect prompt in Gartic Phone

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sodapoppin, Veibae, Ironmouse, Robert "Roflgator" Malecki and others were playing Gartic Phone. The game took a turn midway through and snowballed into a Lacari roast session.

Sodapoppin and Veibae were in the thick of it all as they made continuous fun of the streamer during their game. Sodapoppin took the joke a step further when he viewed one of Veibae's later drawings and wrote the following as his interpretation:

"Lacari cheats on his wife."

Veibae and Sodapoppin mock Lacari with a DrDisrecpect prompt during a game of Gartic Phone

Sodapoppin and Veibae were at their very best during a recent game of Gartic Phone. They were in a session of the game when they decided to make fun of American streamer, Lacari.

It all started with a prompt from Ironmouse that read:

"Where's my wife."

The aim of the game was to draw the prompt. The prompt then got passed to Roflgator, who did his best to make it hilarious. He drew a picture of Herschel "DrDisrespect" Beahm IV doing a "thumbs-up" with the quote "Doesn't Matter" written in the picture. The streamers in the game started laughing, anticipating where things were about to head towards.

The prompt then went to Veibae, who switched names with Sodapoppin for the game. This meant that Veibae's avatar was named Sodapoppin and Sodapoppin was named veibae in the game.

What Veibae did with the prompt had others in bits as they fell apart laughing. By the time Veibae got the prompt, it was something completely different from the original. The prompt read:

"DrDisrespect comes back to Twitch with a new hairstyle."

Veibae, who was then named "Sodapoppin," drew a picture of DrDisrespect but colored his skin with a darker shade of brown and made him bald. It was her way of mocking Lacari who had been the butt of many jokes in that particular session of Gartic Phone among the streamers.

When the others saw the picture, they immediately recognized that she was making fun of Lacari and started laughing hysterically. Viewers of the streamers' chats also joined in with "Omegaluls."

Fans react to Sodapoppin and Veibae making fun of Lacari in a hilarious Gartic Phone Twitch stream

The hysterical clip soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit and fans set things off.

Fans who missed the incident live had a chance to laugh along with some of their favorite streamers after watching the clip, which can become one of the funniest clips of the new year.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan