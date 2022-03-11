×
Pokimane and the 'simps' make their way in Family Guy in a way nobody imagined

Pokimane as a Family Guy character (Images via RubberRoss/YouTube)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 02:33 PM IST
YouTuber RubberRoss’ most recent project involved many well-known Twitch streamers and content creators being featured in the world of Family Guy, where Imane “Pokimane” was one of the featured Twitch streamers.

The hilarious five-second short clip was featured as a climax scene amongst the various other content creators who cameoed in the video.

This is the worst video idea I've ever had. Why did you all agree to give me your voices.Other 20+ appearances are over on my channel now. https://t.co/OGHeG1vM0X

RubberRoss ironically and comically claimed that this was one of the worst video ideas he has had and asked 20 different streamers why they agreed to give their voices for the video.

Pokimane makes a surprise appearance in Family Guy

Timestamp for Pokimane’s appearance: 21:10

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and because of her immense outreach, she’s been featured in several high-profile projects in the recent past. One of the most significant projects she was seen was in Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy.

mom i'm gonna be in a movie 😭 #FreeGuy twitter.com/VancityReynold…

Aside from this, she has also been featured in a music video produced by Bella Poarch. The TikTok sensation’s August 2021 single Inferno caught the internet by storm as it featured several streamers like Ludwig, Valkyrae, Adin Ross, and Disguised Toast.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer has now been featured as a Family Guy character developed and produced by YouTuber RubberRoss. The twenty-minute-long video features a plethora of well-known content creators like Alpharad, Twomad, Ironmouse, and SwaggerSouls.

Peter’s interaction with Poki’s character in Family Guy went something like this:

“Holy crap! Pokimane! I am a Tier 3 sub!”

The streamer was seen interacting with Peter as she said:

“Hey Peter.”

Fans react to RubberRoss’ video featuring a number of well-known streamers in the world of Family Guy

Viewers in the YouTube comment section applauded RubberRoss for the effort he put into creating the video. Streamers like JSchlatt were seen commenting on the video.

Viewers and fans reacting to the well made Family Guy video and applauding the content creator (Images via RubberRoss/YouTube comment section)
Many people reacted to the hilarious video on Twitter too. The Twitch star herself reacted to the Twitter thread and seemed surprised to hear what Peter had to say in the short clip.

@RubberNinja i didn’t know you’d make him say THAT lmao 😭😭😭
@pokimanelol He's a Stan 😞

Family Guy’s official Twitter handle was seen reacting to RubberRoss’ content

@RubberNinja what episode is this? 👀
@FamilyGuyonFOX You have the power to make these even more real Mr Family Guy. 👍
@FamilyGuyonFOX @RubberNinja holy crap Lois it’s Family Guy! https://t.co/I7Wj9Jzho4
@FamilyGuyonFOX @RubberNinja *See's that the official Family Guy account responded* https://t.co/09wEQpWNoi
@FamilyGuyonFOX @RubberNinja Oh my god, Family Guy Real?
The video in talks continues to gain traction on YouTube as the number of views keeps increasing and more people keep liking the video. Ten hours after the initial premiere, the video had more than 250k views and around 33k likes.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
