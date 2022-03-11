Pokimane and the 'simps' make their way in Family Guy in a way nobody imagined

YouTuber RubberRoss’ most recent project involved many well-known Twitch streamers and content creators being featured in the world of Family Guy, where Imane “Pokimane” was one of the featured Twitch streamers.
The hilarious five-second short clip was featured as a climax scene amongst the various other content creators who cameoed in the video.
RubberRoss ironically and comically claimed that this was one of the worst video ideas he has had and asked 20 different streamers why they agreed to give their voices for the video.
Pokimane makes a surprise appearance in Family Guy
Timestamp for Pokimane’s appearance: 21:10
Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and because of her immense outreach, she’s been featured in several high-profile projects in the recent past. One of the most significant projects she was seen was in Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy.
Aside from this, she has also been featured in a music video produced by Bella Poarch. The TikTok sensation’s August 2021 single Inferno caught the internet by storm as it featured several streamers like Ludwig, Valkyrae, Adin Ross, and Disguised Toast.
The Moroccan-Canadian streamer has now been featured as a Family Guy character developed and produced by YouTuber RubberRoss. The twenty-minute-long video features a plethora of well-known content creators like Alpharad, Twomad, Ironmouse, and SwaggerSouls.
Peter’s interaction with Poki’s character in Family Guy went something like this:
“Holy crap! Pokimane! I am a Tier 3 sub!”
The streamer was seen interacting with Peter as she said:
“Hey Peter.”
Fans react to RubberRoss’ video featuring a number of well-known streamers in the world of Family Guy
Viewers in the YouTube comment section applauded RubberRoss for the effort he put into creating the video. Streamers like JSchlatt were seen commenting on the video.
Many people reacted to the hilarious video on Twitter too. The Twitch star herself reacted to the Twitter thread and seemed surprised to hear what Peter had to say in the short clip.
Family Guy’s official Twitter handle was seen reacting to RubberRoss’ content
The video in talks continues to gain traction on YouTube as the number of views keeps increasing and more people keep liking the video. Ten hours after the initial premiere, the video had more than 250k views and around 33k likes.