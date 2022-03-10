“I don’t think he’s wrong”: Pokimane responds to Mizkif’s claims about women having a glass ceiling on Twitch

Imane “Pokimane” was recently seen reacting to Mizkif’s comments regarding women on Twitch having a glass ceiling. During a recent livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder watched a video made by Pokimane where she gave some advice and tips for upcoming streamers on the Twitch platform.

Talking about the gender variance present on Twitch, Mizkif mentioned how easy it is for women as compared to men to grow on Twitch, but at the same time, it is way harder for them to reach the absolute pinnacle of success as compared to men.

He called this phenomenon the “glass ceiling” and spoke about this topic for quite a while. The OfflineTV co-founder was seen talking and reacting to Mizkif’s opinion regarding the topic. She started by first mentioning how she was reacting to Mizkif reacting to her content and agreed with his notion as she mentioned:

“I would say from what I’ve seen, I don't think he’s wrong.”

Pokimane talks about Mizkif’s opinion about women’s career growth on Twitch

Clip timestamp: 00:10:11, quote from 00:11:30

Pokimane had just begun her stream and planned on doing a relatively short livestream for her fans on Twitch. Right at the start of the stream, she decided to watch Mizkif reacting to her content and giving his insights regarding the same topic.

She watched the entire clip once and chuckled a few times while listening to what Mizkif had to say. As she finished watching the clip, she gave a heads up to her viewers and audience as she established firm ground regarding the subject by saying:

“Okay for starters, can we clarify that this is him talking about men and women’s experience on Twitch as a platform and gaming as a community.”

Agreeing with what the Austin, Texas-based streamer had to say, she mentioned:

“I do think that because let’s just look at the channels that have a hundred viewers or less. When you have a hundred viewers or less, there are so many channels, that when you’re a girl, you stand out because there’s just less girls than guys on this platform. Right?”

She continued to talk about the gender demographic on Twitch by saying:

“So, I’ll agree with him there because of that and also because Twitch is a male-dominated space. If you’re a guy scrolling through a bunch of channels and you see one girl and you see ten dudes that are all the same and all have like a less than a hundred viewers, lets say. You’re probably more likely to click on the girl!”

Reacting to what Mizkif had to say and in the way he addressed the subject, Poki took a shot at him and spoke out against him by saying:

“Miz knows what he is doing when he says general a** sentences like that. Women have it way easier than men and that’s just the truth. Its like, listen bro, you named one benefit that women have at the very beginning of their career on stream, in comparison to the dozens and dozens of benefits that guys have in comparison to the remainder of their career. So i think he knows what hes doing because he likes to say uh, poliarizing things because, it forms the insults a little bit.”

After watching the clip, she interacted with her audience on her Twitch chat and asked about their opinions on the topic. Soon after, the streamer played GTA 5 RP for around two hours before stopping her stream for the day.

Fans react to Pokimane talking about Mizkif’s views

Fans and audiences in the streamer’s chat agreed on the points both streamers made. While some mentioned how Felix “xQc” made better arguments than Mizkif; while some said Mizkif was trying to bait people by making such statements.

Fans interacting and reacting to the streamer's opinions about this topic (Images via Pokimanelol/Twitch)

The clip in talks can be viewed below for more context regarding the topic.

The clip has since gone viral as it sits at having more than a hundred thousand views. Many streamers have reacted to this, including xQc, among many others. It is rare to see Mizkif talking about a serious topic on his stream, as he is known for his generally playful and fun personality.

