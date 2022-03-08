"Obama potato?": xQc stunned after seeing a hilarious option in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc'' was again seen playing the quiz game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. After becoming one of the first streamers to finish the recently launched FromSoftware title, Elden Ring.

The former professional Overwatch player has gone on to play his beloved game Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay and a variety of other games. As he played the interactive quiz show during a recent stream, he was presented with a question that had a couple of hilarious answers as the options.

Stunned after noticing one of the four options, xQc squealed out by saying:

“Obama potato?!”

xQc questions the authenticity of the options presented in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

VOD for the clip starts at 02:15:00

The streamer was around two hours in on his daily livestream. He had reacted to a ton of videos before he did PvP (Players vs Players) in Elden Ring, played GTA 5 RP, and dived into some other indie titles too.

As he played Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, he successfully cleared some of the intro questions. One of the questions the streamer was presented with read, “which variety of potato does not exist?”

A bit surprised by the question, he read the options available for the question. Stunned to see one of the options, he shockingly exclaimed:

“Uh Obama? Obama?”

He instinctively selected the most awkward answer of the bunch. Turning out to be the wrong answer, he continued to show his amazement and shock by saying:

“What? What the f**k?! What the f**k is an Obama potato?”

Viewers in his Twitch chat, too, were astonished to see the option presented in the game. Almost every member in the chat was spamming the laughing emoticon. The streamer then went ahead, and Google searched to verify if this potato breed exists.

He was then greeted with a plethora of memes and funny images on Google Image Search, which left him speechless. He soon moved ahead from this hilarious scenario and replayed another game of the quiz show. He continued to stream for the next eighteen hours.

Enter caption Streamer after Googling the term Obama Potato (Images via xQcOW/Twitch)

Fans react to xQc discovering a new type of potato

Audiences and fans on Reddit were amused to see Obama being presented as a type of potato in the video game adaptation of the quiz show. Some of the Redditors explained that this was a legit type of potato that exists.

The Canadian streamer continues to dominate the Twitch streamer landscape as he garners an average viewership of 73k viewers and a massive following of 10 million people.

Being the third-ranked channel on Twitch, he clocked in a staggering 3,645 hours in 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha