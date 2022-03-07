5 Twitch streamers who disappeared mysteriously

Drama and controversy revolve around the many Twitch streamers and content creators streaming on the purple platform. While some of them cope and try to get ahead of various controversies, others are unable to handle the negatives and decide to take some time off.

On certain occasions, there have been Twitch streamers that have gone completely silent without giving any hint of their whereabouts. Some of them return after a long hiatus while others remain distant. Here are five Twitch streamers who have disappeared mysteriously from the popular platform.

Five Twitch streamers who disappeared mysteriously

5) LeafyIsHere

LeafyIsHere was one of the most prominent figures in the streaming scene. He was known for his drama and controversy-based content, where he targeted high-profile streamers and spoke about them to his well-established fan base.

The streamer and YouTuber has been inactive on his social media handles in recent times. Besides this, his Twitch account has been permanently banned due to multiple reports of harassment.

One of his last antics before disappearing from Twitch and YouTube was spreading rumors about Imane "Pokimane" where he tried to suggest that the Twitch star was in a relationship, a topic the popular streamer rarely discussed.

4) Phantoml0rd

James "Phantoml0rd" was one of the first Twitch streamers to rise to fame on the platform, and was known for his League of Legends gameplay where he would innovate unique gameplay methods.

He later moved from League of Legends to Counter Strike: Global Offensive, where he focused on promoting gambling and weapon skin trading. It was later revealed that the Twitch streamer had been promoting a particular website without disclosing his part-ownership.

Following the entire fiasco, Phantoml0rd was never seen back on Twitch and his YouTube channel has not been updated since July 2019.

3) Daequan Loco

One of the most popular Fortnite content creators and Twitch streamers during the peak of the game, Daequan Loco is known for taking long breaks from his streaming life and returning after several months.

On January 24, 2022, the Twitch streamer made a comeback after more than a hundred days of hiatus. According to him, he mysteriously disappeared due to lack of internet at the 'Thoom House' where he lived with his friend and fellow Fortnite streamer Darryl "Hamlinz".

Strangely, Daequan Loco seems to have disappeared once again after not updating his Twitter handle for more than a month. He was last seen streaming on Twitch on February 11, 2022 and has been radio silent ever since.

2) DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



My National Bestselling Memoir is NOW IN PAPERBACK!



bit.ly/VSMPaperback Violence. Speed. Momentum.My National Bestselling Memoir is NOW IN PAPERBACK! Violence. Speed. Momentum.My National Bestselling Memoir is NOW IN PAPERBACK!bit.ly/VSMPaperback https://t.co/vPyD1Ww9TA

The charismatic "two-time champion" was mysteriously banned on Twitch and disappeared from Twitch back in 2020. Furthermore, the streamer did not speak or send through any messages to his community about his status on Twitch or about the situation he was in.

At the time of getting banned, DrDisrespect was one of the most followed Twitch streamers. A number of speculations by well-known insiders did come through, but were never proven to be real.

Unexpectedly, the streamer was then seen moving to YouTube Gaming in an unprecedented move. As of now, no one knows the reason for DrDisrespect getting banned on Twitch. He now continues to actively stream on YouTube Gaming instead of his old Twitch channel.

1) SkyDoesMinecraft

The former Minecraft streamer and YouTuber has completely disappeared ever since allegations piled up against him by his former partners, friends and colleagues.

SkyDoesMinecraft boasted a massive following on YouTube and other social media platforms. His main channel, 'Sky Does Everything', has a staggering 11.2 million subscribers with a total of 3.8 billion channel views.

His last video on the channel was uploaded back in June 2021 and has not been updated since then. SkyDoesMinecraft's Twitter handle, which goes by the name @NetNobody, stopped being updated ever since the allegations against him started to pour in.

Edited by Atul S