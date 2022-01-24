"It didn't even make sense": Daequan Loco breaks hiatus, talks about alleged problems with the NRG Thoom House

Daequan Loco made his comeback on January 24, 2021, after hundred-plus days of hiatus. His stream was titled "Let's talk about it", and he streamed for two hours where he spoke about his break and clarified its reasoning.

Daequan and fellow Twitch live streamer Darryl "Hamlinz" Hamlin founded "Thoom House" alongside NRG Esports last year. He revealed in his livestream why he had to take the unplanned break and what happened in the Thoom House.

According to Fortnite Pro, his main reason for taking such a long break was internet issues.

The internet turned off. The lights aren't even connected to the internet bro. Like how is it even happening? You know what I am saying, like so much bulls**t that was going on in that house. It didn't even make sense

Daequan Loco talks about NRG Thoom House and what went wrong

He told his stream about his gaming life and how he plays and is known for playing Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games. He was trying to download the MMO through Steam, and it made the lights in his house flicker, and the internet died.

Y'all know, like the people who watch me know that I am an MMO player. Despite the internet I really wanted to play this MMO that came out called Elyon right. It came out on Steam. I go and download that game bro, my lights start flickering, the internet turns off.

He clarifies that all this drama happened before his first stream after he moved into the Thoom House. He then says that he did not have an internet connection half of the time in that house.

Daequan Loco then mentions that he does not quarrel with the people at NRG Esports. He said that the NRG Esports people who got the house were deceived about internet issues.

Thoom House did not have a fiber connection. This made streaming, uploading videos, and watching content extremely hard for the people at that house. The real estate developer told them they could get the fiber connection if the whole neighborhood applied for it.

Is Daequan Loco still a part of NRG?

Later in the stream, as he talked about the variables that affected his stream, he moved on to the topic of NRG Esports. Daequan Loco does not know since he was contracted with them for the Thoom House, but Thoom House is no more. He continues by saying that it was not NRG Esports’ fault. They tried to help with everything, but it was an unfortunate incident.

Am i still with NRG? Umm, I really don'tknow. I mean I was contracted to them for the Thoom House, but the Thoom House is over. I mean, I don't know.

Audience reacts to Daequan Loco’s statements

Users on Reddit were pretty apprehensive about Daequan Loco’s statements and justification for his break. They called his problem a first-world problem that could’ve been easily solved. Some of them said he is back streaming because his rent is due.

Daequan is a 27-year-old American YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He is a professional Fortnite streamer and YouTuber known for his “Double Pump” technique, making him win many early Fortnite tournaments.

He was a Team Solo Mid (TSM) member and then moved onto NRG Esports. The YouTuber has a massive fan following on the platform, with 5 million subscribers. He is known for taking long streaming breaks. He took a long hiatus back in 2019 when he had health issues.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar