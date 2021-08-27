Hamlinz & Daequan: Everything you need to know about their return and disappearence

Twitch streamers and former Fortnite professionals Daequan "Daequan" Loco and Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamlin recently announced their return to live streaming.

The two streamers were initially part of the TSM esports organization and played in multiple Fortnite tournaments alongside each other. However, both creators struggled in 2019 with various mental health issues and have been on long sabbaticals from all social media platforms.

Both Hamlinz and Daequan have used Twitter in the past year and a half to update fans about their mental health, with Daequan making a short return to Twitch around February 2020.

In recent weeks, the two were rumored to be eyeing a return, especially after Jake Lucky posted a tweet talking about “missing posters” that he found in Los Angeles featuring the two streamers.

BREAKING: Posters of Daequan and Hamlinz being posted all around LA this morning...



RT to spread the word pic.twitter.com/u3NGW2ABEF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 23, 2021

The two have now announced their return and are joining the NRG Esports organization. The introduction/official announcement is scheduled for 1.00 PM ET on 26 August 2021. For further details about their return-stream, the following article can be read.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM PST…



NRG IS THOOMIN 😈 pic.twitter.com/uKttoDQCwt — NRG (@NRGgg) August 25, 2021

Hamlinz and Daequan set to join NRG Esports after sabbatical from social media

Daequan Loco has been dealing with mental health issues since the beginning of 2019. The streamer posted about his girlfriend’s sickness and had been grieving due to the death of multiple family members.

Loco announced that he was taking a break in July with hopes of returning to livestreaming by January 2020. However, that wasn't to be, as he revealed in a lengthy post that he had been grieving over the death of both his grandmothers and one of his beloved aunts.

Whats been going on in my life, where I've been & what the future holds.



Read: https://t.co/nMgqrH8oMv — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) December 6, 2019

I'm gonna make a video describing everything that's been going on with me. I never really get into details about my personal life but y'all been supporting me so much for so long, I want to be more open. It'll be a long video, so much has happened 😒. But it'll be up next week. — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) September 13, 2019

My girl has life threatening health issues now and its lowkey destroying my mental state man. We go to so many doctors & hospitals & specialists and they have no idea what to even say to us anymore. Idk what to do anymore & She needs help @TheDoctors @TravisStorkMD please 💜🙏🏼 — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) November 21, 2019

I miss y'all so much. Happy to say I've changed a lot of things in my life for the better and got thru a lot of the things that were affecting me and dragging me down. It feels great but streaming sometime soon is gonna be even greater. I got a lot to say and show y'all 💜 — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) January 26, 2020

The streamer returned to Twitch for a few days in February 2020, before taking another long sabbatical. Over the past few months, he has used Twitter to update fans about his well-being.

Hamlinz on the other hand, did not reveal a lot of information about his struggles. The streamer claimed in October 2020 that he was feeling like himself again.

Feeling like myself again 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@NRG_Hamlinz) October 25, 2020

Hamlinz and Daequan are set to join NRG Esports. (Image via Hamlinz)

Additionally, Daequan and Hamlinz had been living together, something that the former revealed on Discord around August 2020. Over the past few months, the duo's community has often asked them about a prospective return to streaming.

However, it wasn't until Jake Lucky’s recent tweet that rumors about their potential return sparked off on Twitter again. It has now been revealed that the overall situation was an elaborate marketing ploy by NRG Esports.

The organization confirmed that the two content creators are coming together, although details about their roles are yet to be announced. The official announcement is scheduled for 1.00 PM ET later today ie. 26 August 2021.

