"Missing" posters of TSM Daequan and Hamlinz were spotted all over Los Angeles

Two of the biggest names in streaming, TSM Daequan 'Daequan' Loco and Darryl 'Hamlinz' Hamlin, seemingly disappeared from all social media platforms in 2019. The duo is yet to make their return. In their prime, the two were part of Fortnite's trendy TSM trio, including TSM Myth.

The highly popular TSM Trio: TSM Myth, TSM Hamlinz, and TSM Daequan (Image via estnn.com)

Both streamers have occasionally made appearances on Twitter to inform fans about their mental and physical wellness, but nothing about any potential return date.

Feeling like myself again 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) October 25, 2020

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

These were the last tweets that the streamers posted on their respective accounts. However, a recent Twitter post via Jake Lucky has created a buzz in the community. Los Angeles has been covered with "missing" posters of TSM Daequan and TSM Hamlinz.

BREAKING: Posters of Daequan and Hamlinz being posted all around LA this morning...



RT to spread the word pic.twitter.com/u3NGW2ABEF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 23, 2021

Are these posters of the TSM stars hinting at something?

Since the two streamers last posted on social media, fans have been speculating about a possible return for the TSM trio. The trio shared some great times together, and fans would definitely love to see more of that. The sudden appearance of the missing posters might be a possible teaser for the return of the TSM trio. This is all speculation at this point.

But that's not stopping fans from getting excited about a possible return.

Teasing a return could be sum to hype up their return. Smart. — Wolffe (@BrendenParada) August 24, 2021

advertisement from Youtube to tease Hamz + Dae streaming there? — taz (@tazslim) August 23, 2021

There is a lot of speculation about what these missing posters could be, but if this is a promotional gimmick as most people suggest, it's clearly working pretty well.

Why did TSM Daequan and TSM Hamlinz disappear?

At the time of their disappearance, it was unclear why the two suddenly vanished from social media. However, it was later revealed that both Daequan and Hamlinz quit streaming due to medical reasons. Daequan was going through some rough times, with his girlfriend being unwell at first, followed by deterioration of his own health.

Hamlinz, on the other hand, faced some personal loss in the form of death in his family, which resulted in his decision to quit streaming for some time so he could feel better himself.

Apart from fans, even TSM Myth will be stoked at the idea of their possible return, given how much he misses them on stream.

While fans are super excited to see the duo back again, they have all expressed concern regarding their health, hoping that the streamers will only make their return once they feel completely alright.

Possibly the 2 funniest streamers I've watched. These guys were great, hope they are doing well. — Anteeke (@anteeke7) August 23, 2021

A TSM reunion is surely a fascinating thing to think about, and fans can only wait to get some more details about this.

Edited by Srijan Sen