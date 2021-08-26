Where and how to watch Hamlinz & Daequan return stream: Timing, where to watch, and other details

Twitch streamers Daequan "Daequan" Loco and Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamlin were among the most popular streamers in their prime when they were part of Fortnite's famed TSM trio, alongside TSM Myth.

However, the two mysteriously disappeared from all social media platforms last year, which was later revealed to be due to medical reasons. The two mostly stayed off social media apart from the occasional update about their health.

The former TSM streamers recently got the community buzzing again as missing posters of the two were spotted all over Los Angeles.

BREAKING: Posters of Daequan and Hamlinz being posted all around LA this morning...



RT to spread the word pic.twitter.com/u3NGW2ABEF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 23, 2021

Well, it seems like the streamers have been found, and are making their return to streaming. Except, this time it is not going to be with their previous organization, TSM.

Former TSM streamers Daequan and Hamlinz make their return to streaming with NRG Esports

The TSM stars seem to have left their ties with the organization behind, as they are returning to streaming with NRG Esports this time. NRG announced their signing of Daequan and Hamlinz, and they did so in style.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM PST…



NRG IS THOOMIN 😈 pic.twitter.com/uKttoDQCwt — NRG (@NRGgg) August 25, 2021

The two streamers were spotted in an insane video clip in front of the missing poster, announcing that they are with NRG now.

Streamers Daequan and Hamlinz will officially start streaming for NRG on the official Twitch channel at 1:00 PM PST, according to the announcement via NRG's Twitter post.

The announcement of Daequan and Hamlinz joining NRG took the streaming world by storm, and many streamers shared their reaction to the same.

Daequan and Hamlinz seem to have changed their handles on Twitter too, having added NRG in their names, making the switch official.

NRG Hamlinz, NRG Daequan pic.twitter.com/NlHIRWFpmZ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 25, 2021

The reveal campaign for NRG Daequan and NRG Hamlinz might go down as one of the most interesting reveal campaigns for any streamer yet.

NRG's "Find the Streamers" campaign was one of the cleverest promotional strategies as it literally sent the entire streaming community into a frenzy, and the outcome was worth it.

The biggest streamers who are part of NRG Esports also seem quite excited to welcome two of Fortnite's well-known names into their organization.

Edited by R. Elahi