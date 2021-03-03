Top 5 Streamers who abruptly disappeared off the face of Internet

Over the past decade, a number of streamers have failed to cope up with the rigorous demands of regular video streaming.

Most of the time, the streamer tends to go through a burnout, or ends up committing an error that virtually ends his career. Some streamers might have medical conditions that might prevent them from streaming for long hours everyday, such as Youtuber Corpse Husband.

Many streamers have disappeared from the face of the internet despite having large audiences. In this article, the top streamers who have in the past disappeared off the face of the internet have been talked about.

Top streamers who disappeared off the face of the internet

#5 ZillianOP/ItsBlooish

In what is one of the most popular controversies of recent years, ZillianOP had been caught faking his disability on a live stream. The streamer had maintained that his paralysis from the waist down had been getting better. However, viewers were convinced that he had in truth walked off camera, which led to the streamer disappearing off the face of the internet.

ZillianOP returned under the name “ItsBlooish” back in April 2020, and was called out on Reddit. The streamer made no mention of his past until it became common knowledge that it was indeed ZillianOP who had returned. The streamer has till date maintained his innocence.

#4 OPscT

Shane “TSM OPscT” was a popular Fortnite streamer who had 589k followers on Twitch. He was popular for streaming video games regularly, with PUBG and Cuphead being some of the other games that he streamed.

The streamer had been dealing with depression, and hasn’t been that active on social media in the last few years. His last Twitch video dates back to three years, whereas he posted on YouTube a year ago. With quite a few fans concerned, OPscT posted on Twitter alleviating fears about his well being.

#3 Fe4Rless

Ali “Fe4RLess” was one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers around, with around 9.04 million subscribers. The YouTuber had to post a video to get rid of rumors about his apparent death. The rumors had initially come up because he had abruptly stopped creating content.

Fe4RLess streamed on Twitch briefly, and has since returned to posting a few videos on YouTube. His last YouTube video was posted two months ago, and was related to Minecraft.

#2 Daequan Loco

Another streamer who was incredibly popular but was dealing with health issues was Daequan Loco. The Fortnite YouTuber/Twitch streamer has 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube and last posted 11 months ago.

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

Regardless, he is still a member of the TSM Fortnite clan and regularly posts on Twitter to keep in touch with his community. The streamer might not return to his regular streaming schedule of old, but is still a popular figure for the Fortnite community.

#1 TSM Hamlinz

Darryle “TSM Hamlinz” Hamlinz is another incredibly popular Fortnite personality who disappeared off the face of the internet. He has 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube and last posted a year ago.

The final video was a response to rumors that he is no longer a top gamer, and can be seen above.

Feeling like myself again 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) October 25, 2020

He stopped streaming around September 2018 on Twitch, and his disappearance had been said to be due to his grandfather’s demise.