Team SoloMid, aka TSM, is a popular esports organization based in Los Angeles, California, which was established back in 2009.

Known to field rosters in a plethora of games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, Valorant, Apex Legends among others, TSM has come to be known as one of the most renowned gaming stables over the years.

It is also known for producing the likes of Ali "Myth" Kabbani, and most recently, for signing professional chess player and Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.

While TSM has an expansive roster, there are three notable names which have disappeared from social media altogether, those being Hamlinz, Daequan and OPscT.

Where did daequan, hamlinz and opsct go? Like all of @TSM streamers have disappeared without notice. Its unfortunate because hamlinz would stream late at night and I would stay up just to see him troll in random squad fills and watch videos. I'm so done with 2020 — nitroz (LFT) (@NitrozBB) August 29, 2020

what happened to Daequan ,Hamlinz and OPscT :( — SoaR Bee (@BeeWeeFN) May 15, 2020

anyone else just miss Hamlinz, Daequan, and OPscT.... Fortnite hasn’t been the same since they left man. — Sun☀️ (@Sunbtw) June 22, 2020

The trio's absence has been conspicuous, and has left the online community speculating as to where exactly they are, and more importantly, when they will be back.

Also Read: TSM Hamlinz: The missing YouTuber no one is talking about

Advertisement

Where are the missing TSM trio ?

Daequan, Hamlinz and OPscT were known for their camaraderie and trademark Fortnite streams, where fans would tune in to watch them goof around with each other, all while dishing out memorable Fortnite plays.

While Hamlinz and Daequan haven't actively streamed since March this year, OPscT has been on a sabbatical from social media for a whole year. This has led several fans to constantly wonder about the trio's whereabouts.

Addressing this 'TSM phenomenon', popular Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently shared his thoughts on the mysterious disappearances of one of Fortnite's and TSM's most beloved trios.

What happened to OP? I don't know man, OP just kinda disappeared , I don't know it's crazy....TSM has a habit of signing like very popular and talented streamers that just like ghost and they have legitimate reasons , like OPscT, Daequan, Hamz .

Ninja then proceeds to speculate if it could actually be something to do with TSM, considering how coincidental the entire issue seems:

Hamz and Daequan literally became some of the biggest names in streaming and they're both taking their breaks but OP too he was dominant in the H1Z1 scene ...all signed to TSM, it makes you think man , is it like an org thing or what's going on over there that we don't know about?

Ninja's recent thoughts on OP, Hamlinz and Daequan definitely comes across as food for thought, and makes the community wonder if there indeed is something more than what meets the eye.

Advertisement

Irrespective of what the actual reasons may be, Hamlinz ,Daequan and OPscT are completely entitled to take time off for their own well-being, and will undoubtedly make an impact whenever they do decide to come back to the world of active streaming.

Until then, the Fortnite community continues to remain ever so hopeful.

Also Read: Fortnite: What happened to TSM Daequan?