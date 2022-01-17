“I’m feeling depressed again”: Hamlinz officially leaves NRG Thoom house mid-contract

News broke today from Hamlinz that streamer house NRG Thoom is disbanding. The house was funded by the NRG organization to create collaborative content between the members of the house. The content they were producing was doing quite well, however, the channel went silent only a few months after its creation.

"Hamlinz is now back to give us all an update, and it's not a good one, which by now people probably were expecting."

Hamlinz announces the closure of the Thoom House, citing his depression as one of the main factors

The video made by Jake Lucky goes over the creator's stream today and what the most notable moments were, one being that his mental health had taken a toll on his ability to create content online.

Lucky said in his video:

"The gist of it being that unfortunately so, this is a mental health issue. Anyone who watched the Thoom house project knew that a lot of things were going on behind the scenes. It wasn't just the internet issue, there were certainly other issues that we probably can't speak on that was causing this to come to an end."

All of this is a summation of a tweet that Hamlinz put out, detailing that he hasn't been streaming due to depression.

Hamlinz explains his lack of streams, apologizes for not being upfront with his fans

Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamlin took to Twitter today to explain why he hasn't been streaming on Twitch as of late. He explained that his depression had resurged and that he needed some time away from the pressures of being a prominent streamer.

Hamlinz 🐷 @NRG_Hamlinz The truth is I'm feeling depressed again and I was embarrassed to say anything to you guys/girls, my bad I should have let yall know I needed a bit of a break. People are definitely reaching calling me a scammer etc, ima make a alt acc to stream on so its less pressure. LOVE U The truth is I'm feeling depressed again and I was embarrassed to say anything to you guys/girls, my bad I should have let yall know I needed a bit of a break. People are definitely reaching calling me a scammer etc, ima make a alt acc to stream on so its less pressure. LOVE U 🐷

The internet reacts to the tweet

The tweet brought reactions from creators like Dakotaz and many more to show their support for the time off, telling him that he doesn't need to apologize for the break.

Nokokopuffs @Nokokopuffs_ @NRG_Hamlinz Trust me you are not alone, covid has put that extra stress on so much of our social lives where it's starting to feel normal to be isolated. Family and friends are definitely needed more now than ever, take ur time brother and come back HYPEE. @NRG_Hamlinz Trust me you are not alone, covid has put that extra stress on so much of our social lives where it's starting to feel normal to be isolated. Family and friends are definitely needed more now than ever, take ur time brother and come back HYPEE.

However, with the announcement of the Thoom House closing, some fans instead left hateful comments claiming he scammed his fans and NRG.

Chris @Chris33287373 idk why y’all keep letting him lie to y’all like this it’s not crazy to me he disappeared for a year comes back for a week then says “ I Need A Break “ STOP GETTING LIED TOO @NRG_Hamlinz Rent was due 🤷🏻‍♂️idk why y’all keep letting him lie to y’all like this it’s not crazy to me he disappeared for a year comes back for a week then says “ I Need A Break “STOP GETTING LIED TOO @NRG_Hamlinz Rent was due 🤷🏻‍♂️😂idk why y’all keep letting him lie to y’all like this it’s not crazy to me he disappeared for a year comes back for a week then says “ I Need A Break “ 💀 STOP GETTING LIED TOO

Vultin @vult1n @JakeSucky Who would’ve thought these guys would taken the money and run?? Doesn’t seem like them. @JakeSucky Who would’ve thought these guys would taken the money and run?? Doesn’t seem like them.

Emdy @EmDy_ow @JakeSucky Ofc it isn’t NRG legit got scammed ngl @JakeSucky Ofc it isn’t NRG legit got scammed ngl

All this build-up of hate is now being released by his fans turned haters, blaming him for the house disbanding and reasoning that he only wanted the money out of the deal. This point was forged by the lack of streams for months coupled with a lack of streamer house content, and now that the suspected news has been confirmed, haters are now given more 'proof' towards their arguments.

Most creators suffer from the feeling of burnout, depression, and other mental issues. While most have tried to suppress their feelings, many creators are now open about their issues, and are not embarrassed to share that they are unhappy.

The tweet from Hamlinz shows that even though he was embarrassed to tell his audience that he was suffering, he still was able to tell them the hard truth that some may view as weak. His fans have shown that they are understanding and are willing to wait for him to be ready, because even though they would prefer to see more of their favorite streamer, they would much rather want him to be happy.

