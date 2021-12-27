"Gaming is forever": Jake Lucky jokingly fires shots at Twitch streamer Froste after his ban from platform

Esports reporter Jake Lucky and former 100 Thieves creator Erind "Froste" Puka had a light-hearted "spat" on Twitter, leaving fans to vote on who would win in a fight between the two.

The incident occurred after Jake Lucky covered an issue that was made known on Froste's spam account, which the latter managed to spot quickly. The pair exchanged jabs and when Froste coincidentally managed to get banned from Twitch, Jake saw the perfect opportunity to dunk on him.

"Gaming is forever, hopefully this Twitch ban is too"

Froste reveals The Mob felt "forced" after acquisition by 100 Thieves

Jake Lucky is known for his coverage of esports and esports-related news. He tends to keep his Twitter account relatively clean, so when followers saw him upload an inflammatory message towards Erind "Froste" Puka, many were confused, to say the least.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Gaming is forever, hopefully this Twitch ban is too Gaming is forever, hopefully this Twitch ban is too https://t.co/Q9vpgEA2CD

However, a quick search revealed that their "beef" was nothing more than some light-hearted fun. Froste's friends, who were previously in the content creation group The Mob, replied under Jake's tweet to hype him up.

Avalanche @lanche @JakeSucky Jake Sucky vs GGFroste bare knuckle boxing fight @ Twitch Con who’s winning @JakeSucky Jake Sucky vs GGFroste bare knuckle boxing fight @ Twitch Con who’s winning

Jake's alleged "fight" with Froste spans back hours prior to the ban-related tweet. The latter had recently created a spam account and quickly began revealing various tales, including one related to The Mob, a group that was acquired by 100 Thieves and later disbanded.

Froste absolved 100 Thieves of blame, saying that moving in together was the primary reason for the death of the group. He stated that they would have to "force" out content and it felt "cringe."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Former 100T Froste has been speaking up on The Mob and why the content group didn’t last. Even commenting on why it wasn’t 100 Thieves that “ruined” them… Former 100T Froste has been speaking up on The Mob and why the content group didn’t last. Even commenting on why it wasn’t 100 Thieves that “ruined” them… https://t.co/bvsHqMpZHI

Jake Lucky immediately spotted the scoop, spreading the information to his followers. Erind saw the tweet, calling him out in a reply.

Erind later tweeted out calling Jake an opponent (or an "opp") but when random commentors began to dunk on the esports reporter, Erind exclaimed that Jake was just doing his job.

Lind @SpamFroste @WhosBreezyUK Yea ik, he’s cool just doing his job @WhosBreezyUK Yea ik, he’s cool just doing his job

Jake later uploaded a tweet of a conversation Froste had with 100 Thieves' JhbTeam, where they took shots at him.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This the mother fricker saying I need to talk to more girls…



I hate it here This the mother fricker saying I need to talk to more girls…I hate it here https://t.co/D58phXAIX3

Several replies and jests later, the drama came to an end, with fans realizing that the two were joking the whole time.

Jake took the final shot, however, when he posted a screenshot of a Twitter account informing people that The Mob creator was banned from Twitch.

Erind's usage of the word "cracker" in a Twitch streamer's chat caused the immediate ban. The streamer, however, happened to be his friend.

Regardless, he has said that until the ban gets lifted, he will be using the next seven days to plan out his streaming schedule and make improvements.

Edited by Siddharth Satish