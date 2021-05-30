Why 100 Thieves released Avalanche, Froste, and Class?

American Esports organization 100 Thieves recently announced that they are parting ways with Avalanche, Froste, and Classify from their content creation team.

100 Thieves have officially released @Avalanche100T @Froste and @Class after the Mob disbanded months ago with Mako’s departure. Hope nothing but the best for their futures in gaming. 💜 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 29, 2021

100 Thieves has been an influential organization in different Esports titles for a long time. They're deeply invested in talented rosters in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Valorant, etc., and a solid cast of content teams.

The organization recently announced that content creators Joseph “Mako” Kelsey, Avalanche, Froste, and Classify parted ways with the organization’s content team.

These four streamers started gaining popularity on the internet and formed a content creation team called “The Mob” in 2014. They were creating content under two separate banners - The Mob and 100 Thieves.

The reason behind them leaving 100 Thieves

Mako, Avalanche, Froste, and Classify had been best friends while creating content for The Mob. But in December last year, Mako decided to leave the team, and that changed everything.

The Mob released a statement on their official Twitter regarding Mako leaving the team to return to his hometown of New York.

Mako also made a statement about needing time away from content creation to focus on mental health. He claimed that content creation was never his cup of tea. Although he did not clarify the future of his career, Mako was thankful to the community for their support during his time with The Mob and 100 Thieves.

my first and last twitlonger 💜🥲



Read: https://t.co/ZDe5WfeUPC — Joseph (@Mako) December 15, 2020

Following Mako’s departure, The Mob team carried on their work for some time until finally, they decided to seal the future of The Mob. On January 31, 2021, the remaining members chose to go their separate ways. They felt that the void left by Mako had only grown, and the bonds they shared throughout the years had been torn. The remaining members felt that they could not carry on with The Mob without Mako.

Hey guys, we’ve talked for the last couple of weeks and we think it’s best for The Mob to go our separate ways and continue to make content individually. It doesnt feel the same without Mako, and we just want to thank every single one of you for riding with us all these years💜 — The Mob (@TheMob) January 31, 2021

However, the three remaining members still carried on their work under the banner of 100 Thieves. But today, 100 Thieves also announced the release of the three streamers to pursue their careers elsewhere.

Even though the main reason behind their release is unknown, it can be speculated that it all started from Mako leaving The Mob.