Valorant Champions Tour 2021 NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals: 100 Thieves eliminated in second round of tournament

The North American Valorant community was left stunned as the NA Stage 2 Challengers 1 champion, 100 Thieves, exited the Challengers Finals unexpectedly.

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Challengers Finals is the big tournament that decides which two teams will move forward to compete in the all-important VCT Stage 2 Masters.

The upcoming Masters, which is to be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, is the most important tournament in the VCT right now. Not only does it give vast amounts of VCT Circuit Points to the top contenders, but it is also the first-ever international major tournament hosted in the history of Valorant esports.

With such a significant event on the line, it has become all the more critical for teams to give it their all at the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals. Today, however, Stage 2 Challengers 1 winner, 100 Thieves, got eliminated from this tournament by Team Envy.

100 Thieves will not be at Iceland, eliminated by Envy in heartbreaking fashion — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 1, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals: 100 Thieves’ elimination

As the upper bracket quarterfinals ended, both 100 Thieves and Sentinels secured their spots for the next round of battle by defeating Andbox and Version1, respectively. Going into the upper bracket semifinals, 100T faced Sentinels for a potential spot in the upper bracket finals.

However, after winning the first game of the best-of-3 series 13-11, 100 Thieves faced a comeback from Sentinels. With two dominant matches that saw scorelines of 13-3 (Game 2) and 13-3 (Game 3), Sentinels dropped 100 Thieves down to the lower bracket with a 2-1 series victory.

In the lower bracket, 100T faced the Valorant roster of Team Envy. The latter was dropped to the lower bracket in the very first round of the tournament by Cloud9 Blue. From there, they defeated XSET to qualify for the Round 2 matches in the lower bracket.

Going into the lower bracket Round 2 series against Team Envy, 100 Thieves, the North American giants, looked to defeat Envy and move to the Round 3 matches.

But, to everyone’s surprise, 100 Thieves experienced another 2-1 series defeat at the hands of Team Envy. With this, their hopes of qualifying for the Reykjavik Masters faded, as losing two consecutive series in a single day saw them get eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals.