100 Thieves clinches victory against XSET in the Valorant NA Challengers One grand finals

Valorant’s NA VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challengers One has concluded with 100 Thieves pulling off a 3:1 victory over XSET in the grand finals. Although all top 4 teams have qualified for the NA Challengers final, winning the grand finals would mean better seeding for 100 Thieves in the tournament.

The top two teams from the NA Challengers final will secure their way to Valorant's first international event: the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The grand finals witnessed a fantastic display of individual skills and team coordination from both sides. All four maps were contested hard, and XSET crossed double-digit round wins. All in all, it was a great best-of-five to watch.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers One grand final recap

In the first map, Icebox, the match went to overtime, and 100 Thieves clinched victory with 15:13. The second map, Ascent, saw XSET drawing the series with a score of 13:11.

On the third and fourth maps, which were Split and Haven, 100 Thieves beat XSET with scores of 13:10 and 13:11. This secured its win in the best-of-five series.

NOW IT'S A SERIES! @XSETGAMING take Map 2 and tie things up. Next up: Split.



XSET’s Brendan “BcJ” Jensen stood out as a star Valorant player on Sova throughout the series. 100 Thieves’ new addition, Ethan “Ethan” Arnold, raised many eyebrows with his amazing performance with Sage in all four maps.

Not only did he top the kill count with 84 kills in the series, but his usage of walls was also a treat.

100 Thieves’ Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk and Spencer “Hiko” Martin seemed solid as well. The latter shining with his Sova.

Some stats from the grand finals of Challengers One:

Hiko went +21, and Ethan went +18, with the third-best being BcJ with +10.

Hiko had the Highest HS% at 29%, with AYRIN being second at 26%

BcJ had 17 First Kills and only seven First deaths

Ethan had the only 5k this series.

Ethan had the most 2ks at 18, with Hiko being second at 17

BcJ had the most 3ks at 6.

nitr0 had the only 1v3

WeDid had 2 4ks with BcJ, nitr0, and Hiko all grabbing 1.

Hiko had the most assists at 50, with the second being thwifo at 39

Going Forward to the Challengers Final

As the top four teams of the Valorant Challengers One tournament, 100 Thieves, XSET, Envy, and Version1 will make their way to the Challengers Final, where four more teams from the Challengers Two tournament will qualify.

The Challengers Final will decide the two Valorant teams that are going to secure their tickets, filling NA’s two spots in the Masters in Iceland’s capital.

The Challengers Two event will see the likes of Sentinels, FaZe Clan, Gen.G, TSM, Luminosity, T1, and others battling for the remaining four spots in the Challengers Final.

Challengers Two open qualifiers will start on April 15, 2021, and will be live streamed on twitch.tv/valorant_esports_na.