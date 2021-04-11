Valorant: VCT 2021 NA Challengers One Day 2 and 3 recaps; grand finale later tonight

Valorant Champion Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers One approaches its last phase as the grand final is set to take place later tonight.

The four matches of April 9 decided the fate of four teams that will play the NA Challengers Final, where they will compete with the top four teams coming out of the Challengers Two event.

The top two teams will be securing their tickets to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage Two Masters LAN event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Valorant teams that will play in the Challengers Final are 100 Thieves, Envy, XSET, and Version1.

The matches on April 10 in Challengers One decided the grand finalists of the tournament. 100 Thieves and XSET will be battling it out in the grand finale later tonight.

What a great day of #VCTChallengersNA matches! Each series went all three maps. We're now down to the final two teams: @100Thieves and @XSETGAMING. We'll be back tomorrow at 12pm PT / 3pm ET for the Grand Final. pic.twitter.com/HtJne98t5m — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) April 11, 2021

The finale will be live-streamed on Valorant’s Twitch Channel, NerdStreetGamers’ Twitch Channel, and Valorant’s Youtube Channel from 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. EDT/12:30 a.m. IST.

Day 2 & 3 recap of Valorant Champions Tour 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers One

100 Thieves were unstoppable in their upper bracket run as they beat Cloud9 Blue and Envy in the quarter and semi-finals with 2:0 and 2:1 scores, respectively.

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk of 100 Thieves seems to be in the best form of his career, while the others in the team are performing well.

Cloud9 Blue, after being beaten by 100 Thieves in the upper bracket quarterfinals, met Version1 in the lower bracket round 2, where Version1 pulled off an amazing victory and knocked out Cloud9 Blue off the tournament.

VCT 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers One Standing after day 3 (image from vlr.gg)

In the other upper-bracket quarterfinal, Envy beat XSET 2:0 and went on to meet 100 Thieves in the upper bracket finals.

It looked like Envy really dominated the maps which they were comfortable in, namely Ascent and Haven.

But they met their demise against 100 Thieves in the upper bracket final with a score of 1:2, and then it was time for them to beat XSET in the lower bracket final, whom they beat earlier in the tournament.

But this time, they were humbled by XSET, who, on their way to the final, beat Version1 valiantly in the lower bracket round three.

The grand finale later tonight will be a fiery contest between 100 Thieves and XSET, both of whom have made a juggernaut run in the upper and lower bracket.