Top 5 NA Valorant players in 2021

The North American region has some of the best Valorant players. Until a Valorant LAN competition is held, it will be hard to pinpoint who is best. However, the leaderboards tend to give an idea of who the best players in the world are.

With an increase in the Valorant player-base, new players are entering the fray every day. With that comes fierce competition. Compared to other regions, NA has some of the best teams as well as players.

Top 5 Valorant players in NA

#1 - TenZ

Once Riot introduced the regional leaderboard system, TenZ quickly climbed to the top of the list and has been there ever since. With his exceptional gameplay with Jett, he set himself apart from the others in NA. For his early career in Valorant, he was signed to the roster of Cloud9 Blue. Later, on January 12th, he decided to step down from Valorant esports for the time being and become a full-time content creator for C9 Blue.

On March 11th, in the absence of a Sentinels player, he was sent out on loan by C9 Blue to Sentinels for the upcoming tournaments of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Advertisement

#2 - babybay:

After joining the roster of FaZe Clan, babybay contributed immensely to their victory in the previous VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers 3. In his early career, he was a professional Overwatch player. He retired from Overwatch to join FaZe Clan on August 4th, last year.

With his amazing game sense and trigger discipline, he soon became one of the best Valorant players in the NA region.

#3 - Asuna:

Advertisement

Asuna is an American player of Ukrainian descent, who currently plays for the Valorant roster of 100 Thieves. Asuna does not fail to portray the team's spirit. With his amazing gameplay and aim, he usually comes out on top of the scoreboard in every match he plays.

#4 - Wardell:

TSM’s duelist, Wardell, is arguably one of the best players in the world with his Jett and Operator combination. His ability to connect flick shots and evade battles to fight another day is exceptional.

Advertisement

With him in the driving seat, TSM powered their way into the NA First Strike grand finals.

#5 - FNS:

FNS is currently the in-game leader of Team Envy.

Even with his game sense, intel-gathering with Cypher, and shot-calling ability, Team Envy hasn’t been able to produce the best Valorant gameplay that they are capable of.