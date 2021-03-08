FaZe Clan styles on 100Thieves in stunning grand finals of Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 3

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Challengers 3 concluded with a clean sweep of favorites, 100 Thieves in the hands of FaZe Clan in the most jaw-dropping fashion possible.

With the Valorant Masters coming up on the horizon, the first stage's final challengers concluded with VCT Challengers 3 in the North American region last night.

Faze Clan’s victory over 100 Thieves came as a big surprise to the Valorant community in North America since nobody expected such a shocking outcome of the most important grand finals before the upcoming masters next week.

Valorant NA Challengers 3 final scores

VCT Stage 1 Challengers 3 NA already shocked the entire Valorant community when 100 Thieves dropped down to the lower brackets in the first round of the tournament. However, coming into the grand finals, 100 Thieves were no doubt the absolute fan favorites. But FaZe Clan, against all odds, beat 100T in a stunning 3-0 series. With the tournament format being a double-elimination bracket, FaZe Clan entering the grand finals already had a one-game lead. As for the remaining four matches, the chosen maps were:

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Haven

FaZe Clan had no intention of taking the series further than it should. The outstanding performance of the roster's duelist Andrej "babybay" Francisty, who secured 28 kills with only 11 deaths, fueled the success of FaZe furthermore. Securing a tremendous ace as Jett gave an early advantage to FaZe in the first match of the series. With this phenomenal gameplay, he broke 100T mentally, and they could only pull off a single consecutive round win afterward.

Already down 2-0, 100T looked for a glimmer of hope, a light at the end of the tunnel to somehow make a comeback while they still could. However, they only managed to tie up the match at halftime while playing as defenders.

Alas, FaZe Clan showed no signs of slowing down their assault and solidified the reason behind them choosing Bind as their map of choice. They sealed the series with a resounding 3-0 scoreline.

FaZe Clan’s achievements so far in Valorant

FaZe Clan has never been more than an ordinary team when it came to competitive achievements in Valorant esports. They barely made it to the top four in Challengers 1 and got knocked out of Challengers 2 right at the start of the main event. This victory over 100T, securing the top seed in the upcoming Valorant Masters, is their first major competition win so far, and they could not have asked for better timing than this. With this major break, FaZe Clan looks set to come out even stronger than before in the Valorant Masters next week.