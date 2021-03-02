VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Iceland will be first international Valorant tournament

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters will be making history.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 is in full swing, with the third challengers of many regions underway. The top teams from each region are competing to reach the Masters and eventually qualify for the Champions.
It was recently reported that the second stage masters would take place at Reykjavik, making it the first international Valorant tournament.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2021
The Valorant Champions Tour is the world’s largest Valorant tournament. It is segmented into three stages, each stage consisting of three Challengers and concluding in a Masters.
The qualifying team from each Masters will face off in the Champions at the end of the year to become the Valorant champions for 2021.
The Challengers and the Stage 1 Masters will be regional, though the Stage 2 Masters, taking place in May, will be the first international tournament.
It will take place at Laugardalsholl in Reykjavik, Iceland, from May 24th to May 30th.
Valorant Masters Reykjavik
The Valorant Masters Reykjavik will be hosting ten teams from across the world, qualifying from their respective regions. The regional slot distribution is as follows:
- North America: 2 slots
- EMEA: 2 slots
- Brazil: 2 slots
- Korea: 1 slot
- Japan: 1 slot
- Southeast Asia: 1 slot
- Latin America: 1 slot
Turkey and the Commonwealth of International States will be qualifying through Europe, the Middle East, and the Africa region.
The official announcement for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik can be found here.
Along with the announcement of Masters Reykjavik, Valorant also announced the recent partnership with Verizon for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.
With teams qualifying from across the world, the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik is undoubtedly going to be an event to watch out for.