FunPlus Phoenix and Team Heretics secure stage 1 masters in Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Challengers 2 day 2

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Heretics have defeated Fnatic and OG Esports on day 2 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe stage 1 Challengers 2.

Challengers 2 of stage 1 Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe ended with four teams qualifying for the stage 1 masters and the four others moving to Challengers 3.

Alliance defeated Wave Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas defeated G2 on day 1 of Challengers 2. On day 2, FunPlus Phoenix defeated Fnatic, and Team Heretics defeated OG Esports.

The qualified teams will be facing the qualifiers from challengers 3 in the stage 1 masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2

After a strong open qualifier, the top four teams faced off against the teams qualifying from Challengers 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe stage 1. The qualifying teams and their matches for the round of eight are as follows:

Wave Esports vs Alliance

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs G2 Esports

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic

OG esports vs Team Heretics

The winning four teams will be qualifying for the masters. The losing four teams will be moving to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 3.

Alliance won against Wave Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas won against G2 and qualified for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters.

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic

The first match of Day 2 was between FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic. The selected maps were Bind, Split, and Haven.

The roster of FunPlus Phoenix:

Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky

Tobias “ShadoW” Flodström

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek

Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

Ivan “Johnta” Shevtsov (coach)

The roster of Fnatic:

Jake “Boaster” Howlett

Domagoj “Doma” Fancev

James “Mistic” Orfila

Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff

Kostas “tsack” Theodoropoulos

Jacob “mini” Harris (coach)

The map picks for @FNATIC vs @FPX_Esports. #VCT



Icebox banned by FPX

Ascent banned by FNATIC



Icebox banned by FPX
Ascent banned by FNATIC

FunPlus Phoenix played the attackers in the first match at Bind. The first half was a close one, with both teams scoring six matches. Fnatic dominated the second half by winning seven matches consecutively. The final match saw Fnatic winning with a score of 6-13 in its favor.

The second match kicked off with Fnatic defending the sites. FunPlus Esports dominated the first half by taking 10 rounds. They won the match with a final score of 13-3.

The score was 1-1. The third match decided who will go to the masters and who will move to Challengers 3. The match kicked off with FunPlus Phoenix defending the site once again. They dominated the first half by winning eight rounds. The match came to a close with a final score of 13-7 in favor of FunPlus Esports.

.@FPX_Esports are the third team to qualify for the first EU Masters! #VCT

FunPlus Phoenix moved to stage 1 masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe, and Fnatic moved to challengers 3. The final scoreline was 2-1 in favor of FunPlus Phoenix.

OG esports vs Team Heretics

The fourth and final match of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 was between OG Esports and Team Heretics. Ascent, Bind, and Split were selected.

The roster for OG Esports:

Dylan “aKm” Bignet

Dragan “elliement” Milanović

Théo “OniBy” Tarlier

Kevin “TviQ” Lindström

Benjamin “uKNOE” Chevasson

Julien “daemoN” Ducros (coach)

The roster for Team Heretics:

Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran

Melih “pAura” Karaduran

Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas

Dustyn “niesoW” Durnas

Auni “AvovA” Chahade

Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel Brødreskift

Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal (coach)

The map picks for @OGvalorant vs @TeamHeretics. #VCT



Haven banned by OG

Icebox banned by Heretics



Haven banned by OG
Icebox banned by Heretics

Team Heretics started the first match as attackers on Ascent. It dominated the first match by winning eight rounds and carried it over to the next one. Team Heretics took the first match with a final score of 6-13 in its favor.

.@TeamHeretics are now 1 win away from qualifying to the first EU Masters! #VCT



Team Heretics dominated the first half by winning 10 rounds and continued that into the second half.

The second match was in Bind with OG Esports as the defenders. Team Heretics dominated the first half by winning 10 rounds and continued that into the second half. The match ended with a final score of 13-7.

.@TeamHeretics are the fourth team to qualify to the first EU Masters of the year! #VCT

Team Alliance, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FunPlus Phoenix, and Team Heretics will be facing off against the qualifying teams from Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe stage 1 Challengers 3.