Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for stage 1 Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Day 1

Team Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas are the first two teams to qualify for stage 1 masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe.
Stage 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe is currently in its final stages of Challengers 2.
After a close matchup in the open qualifiers, the top four teams faced off against the teams qualifying from challengers 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1.
Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas became the first two teams to qualify for stage 1 masters after defeating Wave Esports and G2 Esports, respectively.
The upcoming matches between FunPlus Phoenix, Fanatic, and OG esports Team Heretics will determine the third and fourth qualifier for the stage 1 masters.
Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2
After a strong open qualifier, the top four teams faced off against the teams qualifying from Challengers 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1. The qualifying teams and their matches for the round of eight are as follows:
- Wave Esports vs Allaince
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs G2 Esports
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic
- OG esports vs Team Heretics
The winning four teams will be qualifying for the masters, whilst the losing four teams will be moving on to the challengers 3.
Wave Esports vs Alliance
Wave Esports and Alliance faced off in the first match of the round of eight. The selected maps were Icebox, Haven, and Split.
The roster for Wave esports is:
- Nico “nico” Neumann
- Murat “murii” Korkmaz
- Sigurd “Zik” Jensen
- Robertas “Carcass” Mikuckis
- Gianluca “xTribune”Oehme
- Dimitar “ltopata Staev (coach)
The roster for Alliance is:
- Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari
- Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek
- Vilius”krea6oN” Malinauskas
- Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius
- Thomas “kAdavra” Johner
The first match kicked off in Icebox with Alliance as the attacker in the first half. Alliance took an early lead of eight rounds in the first half, whilst Wave Esports secured four rounds. In the second half, Alliance secured their victory by a final score of 9-13 in favor of Alliance.
The second map, Haven, kicked off with Wave Esports as the attackers in the first half. Alliance took an early lead in the first half, however, Wave Esports struck back in the second half and took the match to overtime. After a very close fight, Alliance won the second map with a final score of 15-17.
Team Alliance became the first team to qualify for Stage 1 Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe by defeating Wave Esports by 2-0 in a best of three.
Ninjas in Pyjamas vs G2 Esports
The second match was played between Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports. The selected maps were Ascent, Haven, and Icebox.
The roster for Ninjas in Pyjamas is:
- Emir “rhyme” Muminovic
- Charles “CREA” Beauvois
- Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk
- Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev
- Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans
- Emil “eMIL” Sandgren (coach)
The roster for G2 Esports is:
- Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho
- Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski
- Jacob”pyth” Mourujärvi
- Ardis “ardis’ Svarenieks
- Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt
- Neil “neilzinho” Finlay (coach)
The first match started off in Ascent with G2 as attackers. Ninjas in Pyjamas lagged behind by a score of two rounds at the end of the first half. However, it soon recovered by winning the match by a final score of 13-9.
In the second match, the team faced off in Haven. Ninjas in Pyjamas took an early lead in the first half as attackers. It secured the victory by winning the match with a final score of 13-10.
Ninjas in Pyjamas became the second team to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters.
Fnatic is scheduled to face off FunPlus Phoenix, and OG will be facing off Team Heretics on Day 2 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters.Published 22 Feb 2021, 02:42 IST