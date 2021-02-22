Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for stage 1 Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Day 1

Team Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas are the first two teams to qualify for stage 1 masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe.

Stage 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe is currently in its final stages of Challengers 2.

After a close matchup in the open qualifiers, the top four teams faced off against the teams qualifying from challengers 1 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1.

Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas became the first two teams to qualify for stage 1 masters after defeating Wave Esports and G2 Esports, respectively.

The upcoming matches between FunPlus Phoenix, Fanatic, and OG esports Team Heretics will determine the third and fourth qualifier for the stage 1 masters.

The Liquipedia of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 tournament can be found here.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 2

Wave Esports vs Allaince

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs G2 Esports

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic

OG esports vs Team Heretics

The winning four teams will be qualifying for the masters, whilst the losing four teams will be moving on to the challengers 3.

4 Winners -> Through to Masters

4 Losers -> Through to Week 3 — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) February 19, 2021

Wave Esports vs Alliance

Wave Esports and Alliance faced off in the first match of the round of eight. The selected maps were Icebox, Haven, and Split.

The roster for Wave esports is:

Nico “nico” Neumann

Murat “murii” Korkmaz

Sigurd “Zik” Jensen

Robertas “Carcass” Mikuckis

Gianluca “xTribune”Oehme

Dimitar “ltopata Staev (coach)

The roster for Alliance is:

Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari

Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek

Vilius”krea6oN” Malinauskas

Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius

Thomas “kAdavra” Johner

The map picks for @WaveValorant vs @theAllianceGG!



Ascent banned by Wave

Bind banned by Alliance



Ascent banned by Wave
Bind banned by Alliance

The first match kicked off in Icebox with Alliance as the attacker in the first half. Alliance took an early lead of eight rounds in the first half, whilst Wave Esports secured four rounds. In the second half, Alliance secured their victory by a final score of 9-13 in favor of Alliance.

The map MVPs for Icebox! #VALORANTChallengers pic.twitter.com/AtDEECZaBT — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) February 20, 2021

The second map, Haven, kicked off with Wave Esports as the attackers in the first half. Alliance took an early lead in the first half, however, Wave Esports struck back in the second half and took the match to overtime. After a very close fight, Alliance won the second map with a final score of 15-17.

WE HAVE OUR FIRST EU MASTERS TEAM! #VCT pic.twitter.com/q5eqwO5Dqv — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) February 20, 2021

Team Alliance became the first team to qualify for Stage 1 Masters of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe by defeating Wave Esports by 2-0 in a best of three.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs G2 Esports

The second match was played between Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports. The selected maps were Ascent, Haven, and Icebox.

The roster for Ninjas in Pyjamas is:

Emir “rhyme” Muminovic

Charles “CREA” Beauvois

Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk

Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev

Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans

Emil “eMIL” Sandgren (coach)

The roster for G2 Esports is:

Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho

Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski

Jacob”pyth” Mourujärvi

Ardis “ardis’ Svarenieks

Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt

Neil “neilzinho” Finlay (coach)

The map picks for @NIPGaming vs @G2esports!



Split banned by G2

Bind banned by NIP



Split banned by G2
Bind banned by NIP

The first match started off in Ascent with G2 as attackers. Ninjas in Pyjamas lagged behind by a score of two rounds at the end of the first half. However, it soon recovered by winning the match by a final score of 13-9.

Next map is Haven!



Next map is Haven! pic.twitter.com/a5CzEXnOot — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) February 20, 2021

In the second match, the team faced off in Haven. Ninjas in Pyjamas took an early lead in the first half as attackers. It secured the victory by winning the match with a final score of 13-10.

Ninjas in Pyjamas became the second team to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters.

Fnatic is scheduled to face off FunPlus Phoenix, and OG will be facing off Team Heretics on Day 2 of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters.