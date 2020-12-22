Ex6tenZ might be joining NiP's Valorant roster

It was recently rumored that Kevin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans might be joining Ninjas in Pyjamas in their Valorant roster.

Recently, he has been seen playing Valorant matches every now and then, so it won’t be overly surprising if he officially moves to Valorant and joins a roster.

Kevin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans has been playing esports such as Counter-Strike Source, and Counter-Strike Global Offensive professionally since 2005. He has also taken part in a few Valorant tournaments recently, including First Strike Europe and Logitech G Valorant Invitational.

Back in February, he retired from playing to transition into coaching. He has won several tournaments throughout his CSGO career.

Check out Kevin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans Counter Strike Liquipedia and Valorant Liquipedia.

VALORANT: Ex6TenZ to join NiP. Here is my report.https://t.co/DTTGeMpOGI — neL (@neLendirekt) December 21, 2020

Major changes in Ninjas in Pyjamas Valorant roster.

Ninjas in Pyjamas valorant roster went through some major changes recently. They officially dropped Niels "luckeRR" Jasiek and Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel from the team. NIP recruited Yaroslav "Jady" Nikolaev, a relative newcomer in professional esports, who has been active only since the end of September this year.

Ninjas in Pyjamas also extended the contract of Emir "rhyme" Muminovic and Charles "CREA" Beauvois. With Egor "chiwawa" Stepanyuk in the squad, there was a spot left for the fifth man. If Ex6TenZ ends up joining Ninjas in Pyjamas, this is what their Valorant roster might look like:

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Charles "CREA" Beauvois

Egor "chiwawa" Stepanyuk

Yaroslav "Jady" Nikolaev

Kévin "Ex6tenZ" Droolans

Emil “eMIL” Sandgren (coach)

Kévin "Ex6tenZ" Droolans could be a major addition to Ninjas in Pyjamas' Valorant roster. He would bring his years of experience both as a professional esports player and as an in-game lead.

However, until any official news come out, nothing can be said with certainty. The only thing that’s for sure is that Ninjas in Pyjamas' Valorant roster is going through some major changes.