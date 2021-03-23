Sentinels' dapr confirms that TenZ will be staying with the organization’s Valorant roster

Right after Sentinel’s Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters victory, their member Michael “dapr” Gulino confirms that Tyson “TenZ” Ngo wishes to continue forward with Sentinel.

TenZ has been one of the first responders when Valorant came out in its beta phase. After his signing to Cloud9, he became widely known as one of the best players in the North American region.

With him in the driving seat, Sentinels powered their way through VCT, winning the stage 1 Masters title on 21 March.

TenZ wants to stay with Sentinels Valorant roster

The team lost their integral member, Jay “sinatraa” Won, due to allegations of sexual harassment and is still undergoing investigations. Due to this, TenZ was recruited by the organization to fill his boots on loan.

The 3-0 victory by Sentinels over FaZe Clan in VCT NA Masters sent a very strong message as FaZe was in their best form. Most of it came off the back of TenZ himself, as he was the top-fragger in almost all of the games they played. So it is quite natural that Sentinels would want to retain such a talent for future tournaments in VCT.

After leaving professional Valorant for content creation in Cloud9, he made a statement on his stream in early February suggesting his return to the professional scene once again. But nothing was confirmed at that point.

So now, playing for Sentinels has apparently changed a few factors.

Advertisement

After the Masters, dapr admitted on a Valorant live stream that,

TenZ does want to play with us, and he likes playing with us. But, who the f**k wouldn’t? We just won the biggest event in NA so obviously he’s going to say he wants to play with us.

He even jokingly stated,

I don’t think my ego could f**king take it if I won the biggest event and this guy said ‘nah I’m good. I don’t really like playing with you guys.’ I don’t think my ego could take it.

In the end, however, it all boils down to what TenZ decides to do with his Valorant career. Whether he wants to continue his Valorant Champions Tour journey with Sentinels or go back to content-creation for Cloud9 is completely up to him. Sentinels fans, on the other hand, will be ravaged to see TenZ not staying with the team.