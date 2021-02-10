TenZ talks about an unexpected return to Valorant

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo of team Cloud 9 recently retired from professional Valorant and took up the job of content creator under their banner.

TenZ recently announced his return to the Valorant esports scene during a live stream. TenZ announcing this news sparked great joy within the community. He has been a part of the community since Valorant’s beta phase, and is still widely followed by everyone as a renowned community figure.

TenZ's Valorant career

TenZ is a retired professional CS: GO player. TenZ has been one of the most known figures in Valorant esports. Ever since the release of the NA leaderboards, TenZ has always been at the top of the list.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

When the Cloud9 Blue team was formed, TenZ was the first responder. Soon after the formation of the team C9Blue, TenZ bore his fangs. With the former shooting skills combined with his devastating mechanical skills, he powered his way through all who stood against him.

Congratulations to @Cloud9's @TenZ_CS who pulled off the quad crown of leading Average Combat Score at all four North America Ignition Series tournaments



🥇 Pop Flash: 282 ACS

🥇 FaZe Clan Invitational: 277 ACS

🥇 PAX Arena Invitational: 311 ACS

🥇 T1 x NSG Showdown: 305 ACS pic.twitter.com/PRe9dxXfDL — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 31, 2020

His victory was short-lived however, as he made a shocking announcement recently this year. He decided to retire from professional Valorant and chose content creation for Cloud 9 as his path instead.

The original member of #C9BLUE @TenZ_CS has elected to step down from the team and competitive @PlayVALORANT to pursue content creation



Thank you for all you've contributed to Cloud9 competitively - time to watch you shine in content! pic.twitter.com/moppk8q8pW — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) January 12, 2021

Professional setbacks in Valorant

This news was not totally unexpected. Despite his success and mind-blowing gameplay, the team itself struggled to defeat opponents. Without TenZ, the team was just a group of broken links, and they struggled to maintain their form after his departure.

Recently, T1 also announced an update regarding a roster change. T1 dropped Braxton “Brax” Paxton and Keven “AZK” Lariviere from their Valorant roster. Brax and AZK have been close friends for as long as everyone can remember.

Right after this announcement, on his stream, TenZ says,

I’m not too sure. I might come back sooner than expected but I’m really deciding what I wanna do.

Future of TenZ

As soon as he made this announcement, the community was abuzz. Everybody started rejoicing the return of their favorite players. But at this point, TenZ himself isn’t sure about his return.

Will he rejoin the C9 Blue roster, or will he link up with Brax and AZK to form a new team? Only time will tell.