T1 drops Brax and AZK as part of the new Valorant roster restructure

Popular esports organization T1 dropped Braxton “Brax” Paxton and Keven “AZK” Lariviere from their Valorant roster.

Braxton “Brax” Paxton joined the T1 Valorant roster back in March of 2020, followed soon by Keven “AZK” Lariviere. On 9th February, head coach David Denis took to Twitter to announce the news that T1 will be letting go of both Brax and AZK.

Today we say our goodbyes to @brax1wnl and @AZKcs_.



Thank you for being such an integral part of T1 VALORANT - best of luck in your future endeavours & we'll see you on the server!

T1 has recently been going through a Valorant roster restructure.

T1’s Valorant roster restructure

Back in January of 2021, Daniel “fRoD” Montaner left the organization. His departure came soon after they lost to Andbox in the round of 16 of the open qualifiers, hence failing to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1.

Following the less than satisfactory performance, David Denis was appointed the head coach. In his introductory video, David Denis promised to build a team representative of T1’s capabilities.

Soon after, former CS: GO player Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta, joined the Valorant roster, alongside his former Cloud 9 teammates Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham.

Following Brax and AZK’s exit, the current T1 Valorant roster is as follows.

Sam “DaZeD” Marine (IGL)

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta

David Denis (Head Coach

Fans are expecting T1 to sign some new talent to fill the void left by Brax and AZK and complete the roster.

Braxton “Brax” Paxton is a former Counter-Strike Global Offensive player. He joined T1’s Valorant roster back in March of 2020.

Thank you T1 for everything. Excited for the future 💪

Before joining T1, Keven “AZK” Lariviere was a CS: GO player as well. Both Brax and AZK played for iBUYPOWER's CS: GO roster.

As part of the T1 roster, Brax and AZK represented the team in tournaments such as Cloud 9 to the Skyes and First Strike North America.