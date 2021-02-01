Immortals defeat Team Envy in open qualifier of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1

Team Immortals won the open qualifier of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1.

The Valorant Champion Tour 2021 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 took place between the top 32 teams of North America.

Team Immortals defeated Team Envy by a score of 3-1 in the best-of-five grand finales.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Challengers stage 1

The year-long Valorant Champions Tour 2021 consists of three stages: Challengers, Masters, and Champion. While the Challengers and the Masters are region-specific, the Valorant Champion will be a global tournament consisting of the top sixteen Valorant teams from all the regions.

The North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 open qualifier took place from January 27th to 31st, 2021. The format was a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three. The Grand Finale was a best-of-five matches. The top 32 teams from the region competed in the open qualifier.

Immortals secured first place in the open qualifier, and the top eight teams were selected for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North America Challengers stage 1.

Teams will compete in the Stage 1 Challengers 1 from February 4th to 7th 2021 for a $50,000 prize pool.

The tournament will be a double-elimination bracket. All matches, except the finals, are best-of-three. The finals will be best-of-five, similar to the open qualifier.

Team Envy vs Immortals: the open qualifier grand finals

Tem Envy defeated NRG in the semifinals with a score of 2-0, and Immortals defeated Sentinels with a score of 2-1.

The First Map was Split, and Team Envy played attackers. Immortals started with a couple of wins.

Team Envy soon struck back and pulled a five round win streak. Immortals stepped up their game and ended the first half with a score of 5-7 in their favor. In the second half, Immortals got on a roll and finished the first match with a score of 8-13.

Team Envy 0-1 Immortals

Immortals started the second map Icebox as attackers. Even though they put up a good fight, Team Envy took the first half with a score of 7-5. The second half of the match was a very close, with the score a 6-6. Team Envy eventually took the second match with a score of 13-11.

Team Envy 1-1 Immortals

Immortals struck back in the third map Bind and dominated the first half with a score of 3-9 in their favor as defenders. Team Envy tried hard in the second half by keeping the score at 3-4. However, Immortals took an early lead and won the third map.

Team Envy 1-2 Immortals

The fourth map was Ascent. By now, Immortals have found their groove and were attackers in the first half. They dominated Team envy with a score of 4-8 in their favor in the first half. In the second half, Immortals maintained their control and took the map with a score of 5-13.

Team Envy 1-3 Immortals.

After securing three out of five rounds, Immortals were declared winners of the open qualifier. The fifth map Haven was skipped.

After an intense open qualifier, fans are hyped and looking forward to the main event.