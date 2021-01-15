T1 Valorant roster parts ways with coach fRoD

T1’s North American Valorant roster has been in dire straits for some time, and coach Daniel “fRoD” Montaner leaving might make things worse.

In a tweet from yesterday, fRoD announced that he is no longer with the T1 Valorant roster, and he will be looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Officially LFT, no longer with T1. Difference of ethics and opinions on how to run the team/org. Wish the players the best of luck. Interested in me as a coach in valorant hmu or even to find out more info, DM’s are open, RT’s appreciated — Danny Montaner (@OfficialfRoD) January 14, 2021

What should concern the T1 faithful are the words “Difference of ethics and opinion.” It might suggest that there are more issues in the organization than meets the eye, and it paints a picture of severe internal problems that T1 might be facing right now.

T1 had a lackluster performances during the Valorant Ignition Series

I have been grinding to expand my agent pool and overall impact with the OP and will be back with T1 when the time is right, but in the meantime am going to be practicing with other teams to stay sharp. I'll be back soon and better than ever — Tyler Latham (@Ska) August 24, 2020

T1’s performances during the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments were nothing to boast about. Despite being the first team to start investing in the shooter’s esports scene with the signing of Braxton “Brax” Pierce, they had a rather poor showing.

The T1 Valorant roster was plagued with issues such as Agent pool and the lack of team synergy.

This even led to the benching of star operator Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham as he could not play Jett while using the Operator as the meta demanded him to. It forced him to take time off from the team and work on his Agent pool.

However, even after his return to the side, T1 continued to struggle. Their only memorable performance was during their very own T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown, where they were defeated in the Grand Finals by TSM.

With the Valorant Champions Tour around the corner, T1 will need to create a roster from scratch.