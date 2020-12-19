Everything you need to know about Cloud9’s “To the Skyes” Valorant Invitational

Image via Cloud9

Before 2020 concludes, Valorant is going to have one last tournament, which is going to be held in support of a non-profit foundation.

The Cloud9 “To the Skyes” invitational will be held on the 19th and 20th of December, and will feature eight of the best teams in the North American Valorant scene.

Announcing To the Skyes, a Cloud9 VALORANT Invitational presented by @redbullgaming taking place at the third annual #RedBullAdrenaLAN! @RedBullCanada



The event happens on the upcoming Weekend (19th-20th) and we have some stacked teams… Can you guess them? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2VI2mpiwF5 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) December 16, 2020

Featuring a prize pool of $25,000, the invitational is not just for the participating teams, but will also benefit the non-profit spinal cord research foundation "Wings for Life."

Much of the revenue generated through the event will be donated to a good cause, and Valorant’s final competition of the year is all set to end on a solid note.

Broadcast and Schedule for Cloud9’s “To the Skyes” Valorant event

Valorant fans will be able to catch their favorite pros in action on the official Cloud9 Twitch channel. The matches will start on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 pm CT, and the broadcast for Sunday will begin around the same time as well.

However, the format of the games for both days will be pretty different.

Advertisement

While the matches held on Saturday will be played out in a best-of-one format, the ones on Sunday will be best-of-three and will also feature the Grand Finals.

Teams participating in Cloud9’s “To the Skyes” Valorant event

The 8 North American Valorant teams that are participating in the event are:

Cloud9 Blue

Cloud9 White

T1

Complexity

Renegades

Team Envy

Mythicals (TSM Myth and friends)

FaZe Clan

Surprisingly enough, TSM’s main roster will not be featuring in the competition, and it will be Myth and Friends who will be participating in the event instead.

Advertisement

The team will feature TSM’s content creator and streamer Ali “Myth” Kabbani, James "hazed" Cobb, Taylor “Drone” Johnson, emerging Valorant streamer plooful, and Sentinel’s Michael “dapr” Gulino.

The content creator team might just spice up the competition, and be the wild card going into the event.