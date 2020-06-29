Valorant: TSM Drone's crosshair and other in-game settings

Drone is part of the eSports powerhouse TSM's Valorant roster.

Drone plays Phoenix in a very unique way, which is what makes him so good.

Even before the Valorant eSports scene is ready to properly take-off, big-name organisations are already on their toes, sorting through a list of available candidates to add to their official rosters.

Though T1 were the first to have completed their Valorant squad, TSM were not far off, and soon, came up with a five-man roster filled with some of the best talents.

Much like T1, the TSM roster is filled with former CS: GO professionals who have either retired or haven’t gained much success in their career.

For Taylor "Drone" Johnson, Valorant is a second shot at having a successful professional eSports career.

Drone is perhaps one of the best Phoenix players in North America at the moment. And we are not saying this because of how many frags he gets in his games, but because of how he plays this Agent.

Where most Valorant players use him primarily as an entry fragger, Drone takes up a bit more of a controller’s role and uses Phoenix’s abilities to either aggressively take over plant sites, or completely block it off for the enemy.

Here is a detailed view of the in-game settings that this TSM prodigy runs in Valorant:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.314

eDPI: 251,2

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 3

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2/Caps Lock

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: V

Crosshair setting:

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1/4/2/4

Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off/Off/Off

Minimap settings:

Rotate/Fixed Orientation: Rotate/Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Display settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics settings:

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On