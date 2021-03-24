100 Thieves fined, coach on probation for hostile approach towards Riot during Valorant Champions Tour 2021

Misconduct with regards to professional behavior in esports has been a prevailing issue, and Valorant recently witnessed a similar incident.

With most professional players speaking out of turn to organizations going against the rules, inflicting unnecessary misconduct, Valorant’s esports scene has seen it all in the past.

100 Thieves has now been fined for such misconduct during their Valorant Champions Tour game, along with their coach Hector "FrosT" Rosario being placed on probation.

Contradicting each other, both the team and Riot have come out with their versions of the story to confront the details of the matter.

Even if the ruling from Riot’s end seemed to be harsh enough to disrupt the future of 100 Thieves, the team still stands together in this and confronts the allegations.

The misconduct of 100 Thieves' Valorant coach

It all started during the team’s match against Immortals in the upper-bracket quarterfinals on March 12, 2021. During that time, the players of 100T had a small argument over the ping issues on the server that the match was being hosted in.

At that time, the problem was rubbed off as a mere technical issue that delayed the professional match of the most important tournament in Valorant’s history so far.

However, as soon as the VCT Stage 1 Masters ended, an official ruling was made by Riot explaining the circumstances.

Advertisement

A competitive ruling has been made on 100 Thieves. Read more: https://t.co/jDO9Q1OCte — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 23, 2021

According to Riot:

100 Thieves disagreed with the Tournament Official’s choice of servers. 100 Thieves members entered the in-game shooting range in order to prevent Tournament Officials from initiating game start in the VALORANT client.

As for the misconduct on behalf of FrosT, Riot stated:

FrosT joined a Discord voice channel to speak with the Tournament Official and attempt to argue for a change to the server decision. During this time, FrosT refused to accept the decision from the Tournament Official and treated the Tournament Official in an unprofessional manner.

Despite repeatedly being warned about the team's disqualification, FrosT went on to threaten the tournament official, saying he would have the organization’s social media turn against Riot.

Regarding this matter, their official stated:

FrosT threatened to leverage players’ social media platforms against the Tournament Organizer and Riot Games as a response. A Riot Games employee entered the channel and reiterated the server decision, the rationale behind the decision, and the finality of the decision. 100 Thieves players proceeded to leave the shooting range and allow Tournament Officials to begin the series, after a delay to the start of the game of approximately an hour.

As a result of the ruling, the Valorant team was fined with an amount of $5000. And FrosT was put on probation for the duration of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour for unprofessional behavior towards a tournament official.

Advertisement

100 Thieves’ response

Not long after the ruling, 100 Thieves bounced back with their own statement saying that it was blown out of proportion. They also added that the mischaracterization of the ruling even after complete compliance is disheartening.

A statement regarding the VALORANT competitive ruling: pic.twitter.com/EgIZeAIZFv — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) March 23, 2021

Right after, they also tweeted video evidence from their point of view showing how it went down from their side.

In the video, one can clearly hear FrosT saying something inappropriate. However, there was no evidence of any sort of social media threats made by him as per Riot’s claims.

A video regarding the VALORANT competitive ruling: pic.twitter.com/yM0cldwv8s — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) March 23, 2021

100 thieves showed their integrity by paying off the fine and standing beside their coach for taking a stand for the Valorant team against the tournament official during their game against Immortals.