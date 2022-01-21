How is the new TSM Valorant roster with Wardell and Subroza shaping up for season 2022

In 2022, TSM’s Valorant roster has undergone changes to benefit the team in their upcoming battles.

TSM is among the most recognized esports organizations around the world and is also known for having a diverse roster of many notable competitive titles.

Now that Valorant is a well-established esports game, the competition for higher leagues has become tougher as big esports giants are always pushing to be better with the goal of claiming the title for being the best.

To keep up with everyone else, TSM has undergone a roster change before VCT Qualifiers by adding Corey and Rossy to the team. This article will talk about TSM’s brand new roster.

TSM’s roster for Valorant 2022

This is not the first time TSM is undergoing a roster change for Valorant, as the team has seen the addition of Leviathan after multi-gaming esports organization Noble was disbanded in the past.

Now fast forward to January 2022, the organization is calling for another roster transformation by adding in two new esports athletes from the United States of America.

With the changes being made, the active roster for TSM is listed below:

Matthew “Wardell” Yu

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik

Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya

Corey “corey” Nigra

Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo

To accompany the active roster, TSM has also assigned the head coach and assistant coach for the team and they are as follows:

Andrew “aRubyz” Seewer (Head Coach)

Austin “Apex” Copeland (Assistant Coach)

As for the in-game leader role, Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo, the latest addition to the new active roster, will hold the torch for TSM FTX. The team has also added Corey, a former Overwatch professional for Faze Clan, who has switched to Valorant.

#FaZeUp @FaZeUpdate



Today we have completed the transfer of @Corey_OW to @TSM

The rest of the team remains the same for TSM after Leviathan's joining back in July 2021 and still has early members like Wardell and Subroza. These players have been seen to play together in the past and will continue with the new roster as well.

TSM FTX @TSM Rebuild complete.



Rebuild complete.
Time to don the black and white.

Looking at the current roster, it can be said that the new line-up seems pretty promising, and it would be interesting to see them play together in the upcoming tournaments.

How promising the team will actually be is still unknown and can only be confirmed by their performance in Stage 1 Challengers as they push to make their spot in VCT Stage 1 Masters. The Challengers begin February 11 and will go on till March 27.

Edited by R. Elahi