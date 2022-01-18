Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022: Format, schedule and more

After the massive success of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021, VCT 2022 has returned with a new format and schedule.

Riot Games introduced a year-long tournament called VCT last year, which brought the top players and teams from all over the world to claim the Champions trophy. Last year, Acend from the EMEA region emerged victorious by winning the Champions.

VCT is back this year, bringing out the best players and teams in global Valorant Esports. However, the competition is expected to be tougher as the meta evolves and teams fight to remain at the top of the scoreboard.

All details about Valorant Champions Tour 2022

VCT 2022 Format

Riot Games have brought changes to the format and the structure of the tournament to make it more interesting for both players and fans. Last year, VCT had three stages, comprising of Challengers and Masters. VCT 2022 will only have two stages, ending with the Champions in September this year.

Teams will fight to secure the highest Circuit Points for the ultimate international LAN tournament. Squads will also have to compete to get into the Masters and get directly into the Champions.

VCT Schedule

Below is the schedule announced for the VCT 2022, so far:

VCT Stage 1:

EMEA Challengers Open and Closed Qualifier: January 10 -January 16

EMEA Challengers Main Event: February 11 January - March 27

NA Challengers Open Qualifier: January 27 - January 30

NA Challengers Main Event: February 11 - March 27

BR Challengers Open and Closed Qualifiers: January 12 - January 23

BR Challengers Main Event: February 12 January - March 2

Masters One: April

VCT Stage 2:

NA Challengers Open Qualifier: May 5 - May 8

NA Challengers Closed Qualifier and Main Event: May 13 - June 26

Masters Two: July

VCT Last Chance Qualifier: August

Valorant Champions: September

Also Read Article Continues below

VCT 2022 will bring in new competition, with new rosters from different regions of the world, including EMEA, NA, Korea, Japan, and LATAM. The year-long tournament ends by September, allowing a window for teams and other tournament organizers to hold events.

Edited by Saman