Valorant Champions Tour NA 2022: Tournament schedule for Stage 1 and 2, LCQ, Champions, and more

After the completion of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021, the Riot Games is bringing the tournament back to 2022.

The Valorant esports scene had tremendous growth in the past year since the Riot Games officially organized the one-year-long VCT tournament. Some of the regions like North America (NA), Europe, Middle-East and Asia (EMEA), Korea, Latin America (LATAM) came out to be one of the dominating regions in the global tournament.

Thus, having the VCT back next year after its success in 2021 will again bring the Valorant fans and players together through one tournament. VCT 2022 begins with the Stage 1 Challengers in January.

Schedule for Valorant Champions Tour 2022 - North America

The VCT 2022 NA will start on January 27 with the Stage 1 Challengers Open Qualifiers, followed by 12 teams qualifying to the Main Event. The top teams will then move on to the Stage 1 Masters being held on April 2022.

Later, Stage 2 will kick start in May and will be played in the same format. The Masters for VCT Stage 2 Masters will happen in July.

The teams not qualifying through the VCT Circuit points to the Champions will fight in the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ). And in the end, the Valorant Champions will take place in September 2022.

Below is the schedule for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 for the NA region:

1) Stage 1: January - March

VCT Stage 1 - Challengers NA- Open Qualifier: January 27 - January 30

VCT Stage 1 - Challengers NA- Main Event: February 11 - March 27

2) VCT Stage 1 - Masters: April

3) VCT Stage 2: May - June

VCT Stage 2 - Challengers NA - Open Qualifier: May 5 - May 8 (Tentative Date)

VCT Stage 2 - Challengers NA - Closed Qualifier: May 13 - June 26 (Tentative Date)

4) VCT Stage 2 - Masters: July

5) VCT North American Last Chance Qualifier: August

6) Valorant Champions 2022: September

7) New Tournament Circuit: Q4 2022

Since September, when the Champions gets over, Riot Games have kept a four-month window to organize another new event. However, it wasn't announced. More details about VCT 2022 will be revealed soon by the Riot Games.

