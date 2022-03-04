“I might be the best Elden Ring player”: DrDisrespect takes a dig at xQc while playing Elden Ring

DrDisrespect continued his quest to conquer The Lands Between as he progressed through the challenging world of Elden Ring.

Since its release in late February 2022, FromSoftware’s open-world game has taken the world by storm as everyone is glued to their gaming systems trying to beat the game.

During one of his most recent streams, the “two-time champion” was going through an area in the game where he beat a boss called Ancestor Spirit in the biome Eternal City. After successfully defeating the boss, DrDisrespect claimed:

“Gotta have patience baby! I might be the best Elden Ring player.”

DrDisrespect dominates a boss in Elden Ring and compares his gameplay with xQc

Timestamp: 06:03:06

Moving aside from his regular FPS-focused gameplay, Elden Ring is the streamer's first game in the soulsborne category. Expecting a level of challenge and difficulty, the well-known content creator continues his journey in-game without quitting it.

After streaming for around six hours, he successfully beat one of the optional bosses in the game. Claiming his hard-earned victory in Elden Ring, Doc mentioned:

“I am doing all this at level what? What’s my level? 27, 28? Right.”

He then compared his style with that of Felix “xQc” by saying how the latter over-leveled his character to ease through the bosses and objectives in the game:

“You know what I mean. xQc, he’s like level 99. He’s got someone offstream grinding it for him and he comes in here and does…”

Continuing his diss against the former Overwatch professional player, the champion mentioned that:

“You know I am so sick… Like again, I am so sick and tired of f***ing being overlooked as a two time back to back champion in terms of gaming skills. I am literally the best sniper in the history of first person shooters. And when I pick up these single player easy games, the result shows!”

The ironic banter came to an end when Doc said:

“I don't know how else to put it.”

The streamer continued to stream for the next five more hours, during which he cleared out some mining caves and farmed materials, following which he went back to the starting legacy dungeon of the game called Stormveil Castle.

Fans react to DrDisrespect clearing out a boss battle in Elden Ring and comparing himself with xQc

Audiences and fans were super supportive towards the streamer in the YouTube comment section. There were a lot of wholesome replies towards the streamer’s gameplay.

Fans reacting to the streamers latest Elden Ring gameplay (Images via DrDisrespect/YouTube)

xQc became one of the first streamers on Twitch who beat the game Elden Ring on February 27, 2022.

After being done with the game's main story, the Canadian streamer hopped back onto his beloved game Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. He occasionally goes back to playing Elden Ring for about an hour or so to see what all he missed during this first fifty-hour playthrough.

