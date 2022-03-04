“I’m trying to date her”: xQc hilariously talks about dating Pokimane in GTA 5 RP

Felix “xQc” has returned to playing his favorite game, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, after he successfully beat the recently-launched FromSoftware game, Elden Ring. He was one of the first streamers to beat the game on stream after playing for fifty hours.

While talking to one of his friends, Vinny, in GTA 5 RP, the former Overwatch professional player casually slipped when he mentioned that he had a small crush on Pokimane’s character and was trying to date her:

“I’m trying to date her.”

xQc’s in-game character in GTA 5 RP wants to date with Pokimane’s in-game character

During one of his most recent streams, xQc was chilling and driving around the city of Los Santos where he was having a casual conversation with another roleplayer, Vinny Pistone.

They had been talking and planning various in-game activities. Vinny then moved ahead and started talking about the streamer’s sister in-game and how she did not land up having a day date in the city. Talking about this topic, he mentioned:

“I didn't really wanna go this route. Um, but don't make me go this route, you know. I don't want your sister to have a bad day in the city. Okay? I don't want her to have a bad day in the city, Jean.”

The streamer then, out of nowhere, spoke about how he didn't care much for her as a brother and that he was trying to date her.

Hearing his statement, the roleplayer on the call went completely silent. He let out a big gasp of laughter after which the streamer in somewhat of a serious tone said:

“Well man, it's not funny!”

Vinny Pistone shouted at the streamer’s statement by saying:

“The f**k you said Jean? That’s your sister!”

The Canadian streamer nonchalantly said:

“So?”

Vinny took his words back, concluding the conversation by saying that:

“Hmm… No problem man. You do you, I'll leave her alone then. I mean I aint gonna come between that.”

The streamer further spoke about how he would savor it if they were dating, but as a brother, he was like "eh." The conversation came to a close when the streamer hung up the call and went on to complete his quests in-game.

Fans reacting to xQc’s take on dating Pokimane’s in-game character in GTA 5 RP

Fans and viewers in the YouTube comment section had a hearty laugh looking at the hilarious interaction between the streamer and the roleplayer Vinny.

Fans in the YouTube comment section reacting to the streamer's statements (Images via El Pepegalino - xQc Clips/YouTube)

Some even questioned whether the streamer genuinely liked Pokimane.

Some bits about Pokimane's character in GTA 5 RP

Imane “Pokimane” too has been enjoying her time playing the game. She roleplays as Jolie Paul, who is Jean Paul's sister. During a recent stream, Pokimane mentioned how her in-game friends treat her better than the ones in real life.

pokimane @pokimanelol GTA RP has one of the kindest & most welcoming communities i’ve ever come across 🥺 GTA RP has one of the kindest & most welcoming communities i’ve ever come across 🥺

Jolie Paul, her in-game persona, is a 22 year old French-Canadian female who is also a part of the crime group - Cleanbois. Jolie Paul is closely related to other roleplaying characters such as Lang Buddha, Yuno Sykk (Sykkuno), Tony Corleone and Raymond Romanov.

