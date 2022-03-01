"The man is in the screen"- xQc questions CS:GO professionals player's gaming posture

Felix “xQc” returned to reacting to content sent to him by his viewers in his Twitch chat after successfully beating the newly launched FromSoftware title Elden Ring. The streamer binge-played the latest soul-like game for around fifty hours on stream and became one of the first streamers to finish the game.

Felix was reacting to a professional game of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive where the teams Faze Clan and G2 went head-to-head during the ESL Pro League.

After noticing how the player sat down and focused on playing the game, the streamer reacted by saying:

“The man is in the screen!”

xQc reacts to Faze Ropz's insane play and questions his gaming posture

Timestamp: 00:12:13 onwards

After beating Elden Ring a couple of days back, the Canadian content creator returned to playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP) and various other games. As his usual streams go, he started reacting to popular clips and videos sent to him by his viewers in his Twitch chat or via donation messages.

One of the clips he received was a clutch CS:GO play from the ESL Pro League series. The streamer watched the clip twice and went on to notice the way Ropz kept the monitor right in front of his eyes.

Reacting to the clip, the streamer said:

“Look, is that his monitor? Holy s**t! Dude, dude! Hello?”

He then went on to pull his monitor in front of his face, mimicking it and joking about the way Ropz kept it. He held the monitor and said:

“Literally, holy f**k dude. How do you play like this?”

Continuing to be stunned at the way CS:GO professionals keep their gaming peripherals, xQc went on to mention:

“I… dude… Jesus. That is actually insane. Okay. Let me put back the monitor.”

The streamer went on to stream for twenty hours, during which he played GTA 5 RP, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and a bit of Elden Ring.

Fans react to xQc talking about Ropz's posture

Fans and audiences on Reddit gave their opinions regarding this topic. Some even gave examples of other professional players who played Halo and Apex Legends. Some questioned if playing like this harmed the person’s eyes and overall health.

The clip, which the streamer was reacting to, included an insane play by the Faze Clan’s member Ropz who pulled off a clutch during overtime. This scenario had everyone gasping after Ropz successfully went 1vs5, winning the round for his team.

The Canadian streamer himself was a professional player in the past who used to play the Blizzard Entertainment developed First Person Shooter game Overwatch. xQc was the main tank for the team Luminosity Gaming. His signature heroes include Winston, Reinhardt and Orisa.

