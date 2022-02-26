“Are you f***ing serious?”: Twitch streamer TenZ left stunned after Kyedae drops an expensive graphics card

Earlier today, the streamer and professional gamer couple Tyson “TenZ” and Kyedae were busy building a high-end gaming PC. As they were showing off the components for their PC build, Kyedae picked up the graphics card and accidentally dropped it on the floor.

The component in question was a $3,000 Asus ROG Strix 3090. Stunned at what Kydedae had just accidentally done, the profesional gamer could only utter:

“Are you f***ing serious?”

Kyedae drops a $3,000 graphics card and TenZ is left stunned

Professional Valorant player TenZ had teamed up with his girlfriend Kyedae, who is part of the famous esports organization and apparel company 100 Thieves. On February 25, the couple had planned to build an expensive, over-the-top gaming PC live on stream.

They intended to build an all-white gaming setup. Generally, white-colored PC components tend to be a bit more expensive when compared to black alternatives for the same part.

Kyedae picked the most important and the most expensive part of the setup - the graphics card. Due to the ongoing global silicon shortage, the value and prices of graphics cards have skyrocketed, and people need to pay a hefty premium for them. The streamer couple bought an RTX 3090, the flagship Nvidia graphics card for a staggering $3,000.

The graphics card unknowingly slipped out of the female streamer’s hand and landed on the floor. Stunned by what just happened, TenZ gasped out loud and said:

“There’s no way you just dropped a 3090. Did you do that on purpose?”

Kyedae started to laugh nervously and answered by saying that she did not drop the card intentionally. She then went on to ask:

“Is it bad? It might break?”

Trying to process the situation, the Valorant pro said:

“Yeah, it might break. You dont drop 3090’s.”

Kyedae went on to apologize and put the valuable graphics card back on the table:

“I am sorry. I didnt mean to.”

After this exchange, they soon began building the PC. The end result was a beautiful white-themed gaming PC that they built after close to three hours of painstaking work.

Streamers showing off their new gaming PC (Images via Twitch/Kyedae)

Fans react to Kyedae dropping a $3,000 RTX 3090 on stream

Fans and audiences on Twitch chat were astonished to see the streamer drop such an expensive PC component. Some of them even said that they were afraid the graphics card may not work anymore.

Twitch chat reacting to Kyedae dropping the RTX 3090 (Images via Twitch/Kyedae)

TenZ is a 20 year-old Canadian professional gamer who plays for the team, Sentinels. Before moving onto playing Riot Games’ Valorant, TenZ used to play Counter Strike Global Offensive for Cloud 9.

Edited by Siddharth Satish