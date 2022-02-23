“Who the frick is going counter-clockwise?”: Shroud's squad hilariously wiped out by a dungeon boss in Lost Ark

Michael “Shroud” has been actively playing the newly released MMORPG: Lost Ark. He’s been binge playing the game ever since its release back in early February 2022.

During a recent stream, the former Counter-Strike Global Offensive pro met with an unfortunate yet hilarious group wipe as he tried to clear off the dungeon Tranquil Kakosa Abyssal Dungeon. It is the fourth Tier 2 Abyssal Dungeon, requiring at least 960 Item Level for a player to enter.

As they progressed through the dungeon and went on to kill the boss in the dungeon, a misunderstanding during the voice communication led to a collapse of the whole party. One party member frustratingly said:

“Who the frick is going counter-clockwise?”

Shroud’s party in Lost Ark wipe after a party member’s failure to follow direction

Shroud had previously called the game Lost Ark one of the most boring games he has ever played, but ever since the statement, he has constantly been seen streaming the said game for hours and hours.

He planned to raid the dungeon Tranquil Kakosa Abyssal Dungeon with his friends. Progression towards completing this went pretty smoothly until they met with a boss who required some basic direction following.

Party members were required to move in a clockwise direction. If someone in the party fails to follow this direction, it would lead to a group wipe, i.e., every single party member would die, and all progression towards killing the boss will be nullified.

The boss they were fighting was Karkosa Monarch Draikhan, and one of the main mechanics of this boss includes eight orbs that appear around the boss and follow the players.

To block these eight orbs, they must move in a clockwise direction and position themselves aptly for protection from the orbs. Shroud properly directed his raid party by saying:

“Clockwise, clockwise, clockwise. Move, move, move.”

Most of the party members understood what the streamer said, but one particular Paladin did not comprehend his statement. Seeing that lone Paladin moving counterclockwise, the whole party was wiped in an instant and showed instant rage towards the Paladin. One of the party members angrily said:

“What are you guys doing? The Paladin is going counter clockwise! Hold on, someone wasnt at the 5 o'clock position.”

The party went for another attempt, and this time the Paladin did not make the same mistake. Shroud streamed Lost Ark for another two hours, after which he called in quits for the day.

Fans react to Shroud wiping in Lost Ark

Fans on Reddit compared this hilarious moment with the classic “Leeroy Jenkins” meme from the famous MMORPG World of Warcraft. They also made fun of the Paladin, who failed to understand the basic directions.

The 27-year-old Canadian streamer and YouTuber is a former professional Counter Strike Global Offensive player who played for Cloud 9. He is known and regarded as one of the best CSGO players and is considered to be one of the best First Person Shooter (FPS) gamers of all time.

