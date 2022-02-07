What did Shroud have to say about the upcoming Control mode in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends fans are excited for the all-new Control mode in the upcoming Season 12. The limited-time event will be playable for three weeks after the release of the new season and provide players with a refreshing new way to enjoy the game.

Michael "Shroud" had a chance to play this upcoming mode on his sponsored Twitch stream recently, where he shared his opinions. Given that Shroud is quite a popular figure on the gaming scene, his opinions usually have an effect on fans' perception.

Shroud shares his opinions about the new Apex Legends mode

The new mode is based on the historic arena shooter mode that has two teams fighting to capture control points throughout the map. Shroud was given a chance to play the upcoming mode before it was released and he shared his opinions on the pros and cons.

After the initial rounds, he expressed concern regarding the size of the map. For 9v9, the map seemed too large to house all the objectives and new players are likely to find it chaotic.

There were also too many player outlines and it was at times difficult for Shroud to discern who was on his team and who wasn't.

However, the new mode grew on him as he kept playing. Shroud also mentioned that he enjoyed the respawn mechanic which allowed players to return to the battlefield even if they died - a trait absent from Apex Legends' main battle royale mode.

What can players expect in the upcoming Control mode in Apex Legends?

In the end, Shroud's team won and he quite enjoyed the overall experience. He finished at the top of the leaderboard with 23 kills and said that the new mode was fun, and that he could see players enjoying it.

The YouTuber didn't think that the mode was perfect by any means, however, since if one team captures both points, players can just keep respawning to maintain control of the objectives.

Players will be able to test the mode for themselves when Season 12 of Apex Legends is released on February 12.

