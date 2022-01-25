"They can't see me": Shroud drinks tap water from a faucet in view of his Twitch stream

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek was involved in a hilarious instance earlier today while livestreaming with his partner Bnans on her Twitch channel. The couple were an hour and a half deep into their stream, cooking enchiladas when Shroud went into full auto-pilot mode and licked tap water from the faucet, in view of his Twitch stream.

He tried to deny the incident but then realized that the camera and Twitch chat saw everything he had just done. Upon realizing the situation, he quipped:

“I just.. I had a thought that they can’t see me”

Shroud has a funny moment while streaming with Bnans

Shroud and Bnans were busy with their cooking shenanigans. At the beginning of the streams, the latter clarified that she had changed their kitchen setup off camera.

Following this, Bnans started to show different cameras that they had setup and were switching between different scenes upon someone's request in the chat.

After the couple finished making a set of enchiladas, they put it in the oven to bake the delicacy. Since they had some time on their hands, Bnans and Shroud dived into a bag of chips.

As the time went on, they started to talk about how their friend Just9n could join their stream with Bnans and Twitch chat judging the food which they’ve made.

“And then you (Shroud) and Justin (Just9n) can cook and I (Bnans) and chat can be the judges.”

Shroud then let out a deep sigh and said that it’s too much work:

“Uff… To much work”

The streamer then goes off to his water faucet and puts his mouth directly underneath it. Bnans was stunned looking at what Shroud was doing. After a second, the latter too realized his funny antics on stream before bursting into a laugh:

“I just like, I had a thought, they can’t see me”

A round of laughter ensued as both Bnans and Shroud kept thinking about the scenario. The latter tried to deny the fact that the camera could capture his shenanigans. Defending himself, Shroud joked:

“What?! They can't see me. It’s fine”

Much to Shroud's dismay, Bnans motions towards the camera, telling him that it did capture everything.

“They (chat and camera) can definitely see you.”

Shroud then looks at his stream and realizes that the camera and chat caught him red-handed, he relented:

“Oh, they actually could see me.”

Fans react to Shroud’s actions

Redditors had an amusing reaction towards Shroud’s zoning out and drinking water straight from the faucet.

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is a 27 year-old Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He is an ex-professional Counter Strike Global Offensive player who plied his trade for Cloud 9.

He has been regarded as one of the best Counter Strike Global Offensive players and has won approximately $218k for his winnings. He currently has 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube with 937 million channel views.

