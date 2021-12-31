"Someone's shooting!": Sykkuno reacts after Fuslie mistakes wall for enemy in Escape from Tarkov

Twitch stars Sykkuno and Fuslie shared a funny moment while playing Escape from Tarkov, when Fuslie thought some wall graffiti was the enemy. Shroud, Leslie, Bnans and Sykkuno were playing the game together in a squad match when the incident occurred.

Sykkuno on Leslie shooting a wall, "Someone's shooting!"

Escape from Tarkov is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Battlestate Games for Windows. The closed beta of the game has been running since July 2017.

The game is set in the fictional Norvinsk region, where a war is taking place between two military companies - United Security USEC and the Battle Encounter Assault Regiment BEAR. Players join matches called raids in which they fight other players for loot and aim to survive and escape.

When the four Twitch stars were playing the multiplayer of Escape from Tarkov, Leslie saw a cat's wall graffiti and mistook it for the enemy while looking for loot. Fans could see her shooting at the wall in burst fire when Sykkuno shrieked in fear of an incoming enemy.

Sykkuno on hearing shots:

"Someone's shooting! Who is it?"

That's when Leslie realized that she was shooting a wall graffiti and laughed in embarrassment.

"Oh, it's a painting on the wall!"

Sykkuno had this to say when he realized what had happened:

"You shot the painting of the cat on the wall?"

The Twitch stars - Shroud, Bnans, Sykkuno and Leslie - shared a fun laugh at the beginner's mistake as they moved on with playing the game. They started looking for free loot later in the stream, with Leslie exclaiming,

"I thought it was a mask!"

The game is still under beta maintenance but is popular amongst Twitch streamers and is a fun game to play. It was the first time that Fuslie was playing the game when the incident occurred. This is surely one of those fails from compilation videos that turn up on YouTube featuring famous Twitch streamers.

Interested readers can click here to watch the video of the moment.

