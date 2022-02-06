What does Shroud think of the new Control mode for Apex Legends Season 12?

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek recently played the Control mode that is arriving with Apex Legends Season 12, ahead of schedule. This esports player turned full-time content creator on Twitch is a name most gamers are familiar with now and needs no further introduction.

After Arenas, Control will be the new limited player versus battle mode in the game. It is going to be held between 18 players in a 9v9 format. Shroud passed his opinion about this new mode that will be implemented after playing a few rounds.

Respawn Entertainment announced a new limited-time mode in the game, going by "Control". It is very similar to the theme of arena shooters, where two teams compete against each other to emerge victorious. This mode will be 9v9, whereas the Arenas was only a 3v3 mode.

Shroud was recently given a chance to play Control mode ahead of the official public launch. He has shared some interesting thoughts about it:

“I feel like it’s a little big, you know? The map. For nine versus nine. Doesn’t this seem big?”

He feels that the map is bigger than the number of players involved and admitted that it can be chaotic at times. He further continued:

“There are so many outlines of people. It’s kind of hard to tell where the hell your team is and where the enemy is. It’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on.”

Shroud was initially unsure how the new mode in Apex Legends would turn out to be, but he started to like it as the rounds went by. He and his team emerged as the winners at the end while he managed to top-frag with 23 kills.

“It’s kind of cool. I can see the boys having fun with this game mode. I can see it.”

The new mode will be publicly available once Season 12 launches for Apex Legends on February 8, 2022.

