"She draws her power from photosynthesis": Lost Ark players roast progressively skimpier gear of Sorceress

Lost Ark has enjoyed a largely successful Western release, but the game does have a few negatives and it is not just restricted to its technical issues.

Lost Ark has different classes, many of which are gender-locked. While gender locks aren't a big issue, many have questioned the design choices of female characters in the game. While MMORPGs typically follow a particular design pattern for female characters, there is some added scope to criticize Lost Ark in this aspect.

Amidst the character design controversy, the community has discovered certain things that could enrage a section of the fans. It has now been found that the Sorceress class gear set is a bit too revealing

The gear is also reduced in size as players level them up, resulting in a discussion that can be infuriating and hilarious at the same time.

Sorceress' gear becomes skimpier with progression in Lost Ark

A couple of days back, Redditor u/ZhumosTheBlue posted a compiled set of images for the Lost Ark community. The compilation showed the look of Sorceress' gear at three different levels of progression, and the size reduction was hard to ignore.

The gear at Level 70 seems like hot pants, which reduces to a bikini piece at Level 90 and an even smaller one at Level 32. The user humorously points to the fact that at this rate, the gear will be nothing but string at Level 1000.

Other users were quick to join in, with one stating that they expected to be handed a pair of bad aids and a cork for armor.

Another player, whose Sorceress gear level was at Level 380, also seemed to have confirmed the apprehensions of the OP.

Another player made a serious claim about a fact which is common in many free-to-play MMORPGs. The user stated that Smilegate did it deliberately to ensure that players buy a different skin in order to hide the skimpiness.

The aforementioned player found a supporter in the form of another user who had the same hunch.

Hilariously enough, one player stated that maybe the Sorceress draws her powers from photosynthesis, which justifies the rationale of the skimpiness of her gears!

What seemed like a joke to one player on their first day with Lost Ark soon became fact the more they played the game.

One member also drew comparisons to Seven Deadly Sins, which is also notable for skimpy clothes on the mage.

Going forward, there's little chance of players getting longer or full-sized dresses for their Sorceress characters. While better skins are available, not every player will want to invest real money in a free-to-play game. As it stands, clothing options for female characters in Lost Ark aren't just limited, but some may even find it offensive.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee