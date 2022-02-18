How to fix the Disk Write Error in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is hugely popular following its expansion to North America and Europe this month. The hit free-to-play MMORPG is swiftly becoming one of the most played games available on Steam.

The game's global launch has not been flawless and has involved a variety of big problems. From server outages and massive queue times to more fatal glitches, there are a number of issues that can hurt a player's experience with the game.

Fix Disk Write Error on Lost Ark

Disk Write Errors can occur in any game run through Steam. They happen due to the folder being write-protected or another program blocking the game from operating.

First, make sure that Steam has access to write files. Open Controlled Folder Access, then select "Allow an app through Controlled Folder Access". Navigate to the Steam folder and add the .exe file to ensure it can open freely. Failing that, simply turn off Controlled Folder Access, which should stop this problem with all other files.

The problem could also have to do with the user's antivirus software. Try temporarily deactivating the antivirus or firewall, then launching Lost Ark. If the game runs without issues now, then create an exclusion for Steam and the game.

To create an exclusion, open the chosen security provider application's settings. Select their version of firewall settings, then find the option marked Allow Services or Exceptions. Add Steam and Lost Ark to the exceptions list, and the firewall shouldn't interfere with those files.

Users may also have corrupt files amongst their download of Lost Ark. Open the game files by entering Steam/logs/content_log into the Files app. Locate the files marked "failed to write" and delete them. The game should launch without issue.

If all else fails, open the computer's command dialog box. Type in the following series of words and remember to hit enter after each line.

diskpart

list disk

select disk # (replace # with the number listed after the previous command. This should be the number of the hard drive. Players with only one hard drive should just type 0)

attributes disk clear readonly.

This series of commands should force the computer to make the game's executable files writeable and overcome the Disk Write error. A user can always simply uninstall both the game and Steam and start from scratch, but that will be a significant time investment.

One of these methods should fix the issue. Try them in this order to ensure the game is allowed to launch with minimal unnecessary effort.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul