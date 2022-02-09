Lost Ark connection timed out error and possible fixes

Lost Ark is out on early access for all the founder's pack owners, but the entire play period hasn't gone as planned for many players.

Lost Ark was launched back in 2019 in South Korea, and the hit MMORPG is making its debut on the western shores for the first time. Developed by Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studio, the game is published by Amazon Games in the Americas and Europe. The game has become available for early-access starting February 8.

Lost Ark is available for free-to-play but is only available to all players on February 11. The game is made for PC only and is being brought to players on Steam. However, there has been a significant problem when players try to download and play the game. The issue has been officially acknowledged, although it seems to be completely random.

Lost Ark is facing a severe network connection timed-out problem

Lost Ark's early-access period started at 9 AM PST on February 8. All the founder's pack owners rushed to Steam to download the hotly anticipated game as soon as it began. While the game typically appears when searched, the problem starts when players try to download the game.

Instead of the downloads starting normally, players get the following message: Steam failed to install (Connection Timed Out). So, naturally, the downloads fail to start, and that's about it."

Lost Ark @playlostark Thank you for the reports regarding game downloads timing on Steam.



Steam is aware of it and is actively looking into the issue and we will update players as soon as we have additional information. Thank you for the reports regarding game downloads timing on Steam. Steam is aware of it and is actively looking into the issue and we will update players as soon as we have additional information.

While the problem is random, the only possible reason seems to be the vast number of players trying to download the game simultaneously. The possible reason has, however, not been confirmed by the developers. But there has indeed been an official acknowledgment, and the developers have already put out an official tweet. The tweet says that the developers are aware of the burning issue and have planned a fix.

Is there a possible fix for Lost Ark's connection timed out?

Given that the issue is server-sided, players will have to wait for an official patch. But thanks to the community, there could be a potential fix. Some players had reported that they completely restarted their Steam Accounts when their connections timed out.

Also Read Article Continues below

Doing so seemed to have worked for them, but this solution is primarily trial and error. It has worked for a few but has failed for others. So the only full-proof solution now has to come from the developers working along with Steam to fix the issue.

Edited by Shaheen Banu