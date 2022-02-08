Lost Ark trailer reveals key gameplay features and what Western players can look forward to in Arkesia

Lost Ark is finally coming to Western shores after a nearly three-year existence in the Asian market. The game, which was released in South Korea in December 2019, is similar to many of the popular MMORPGs on the market.

The free-to-play aspect makes Lost Ark incredibly accessible for starters, as with several other big titles in the genre. The game was jointly developed by Smilegate RPG and Tripod Studio, and will be published by Amazon Games in the western market.

Amazon Games already has New World under its banner, but Lost Ark is quite different. And while the western version retains many of the same elements as the Korean release, there are some changes. However, players don't need to worry since the developers recently released a trailer that described the gameplay quite comprehensively.

Lost Ark's gameplay is quite different

When someone says MMORPG, players picture something that might not quite match with Lost Ark. The MMORPG in question has a 2.5x isometric view, for starters, and while it isn't very common, there have been a few popular titles to employ this view successfully. Be it Diablo in the past or Path of Exile in more recent times, the isometric viewpoint certainly has some major advantages.

Players will be able to view multiple enemies from a top-down angle. This will make monster-slaying way more fun than from the front. It will also enable players to better maintain control of the situation.

The trailer dropped by the developers also showcases the five different classes that will be part of one's armory. Each class comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. There are subclasses as well to ensure each character is be uniquely built.

The game will has both PVE and PVP elements, and players can unlock end-game bosses and raids once they level up their characters enough. Players will travel through the lands of Arkesia in search of an Ark. The Ark forms the core of the main story and provides an ideal backdrop for a game that is mostly about quests and activities.

Western audiences will be able to enjoy all the content and additions once the game is available for download on February 11, 2022. Founder's pack owners will be able to enjoy the game sooner by way of early access.

