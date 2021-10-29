×
Diablo Immortal closed beta release date, features, trailer, and more

E=Diablo Immortal closed beta (Image by Blizzard)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Oct 29, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Feature

Diablo Immortal is introducing fan-favorite necromancer class, controller support, and many new additions with the new closed beta.

Diablo is one of the most iconic hack-and-slash, action-RPG series, and Diablo Immortal has promised to bring the Diablo formula to the mobile device. The title features all the depth, intensity, and unbridled mayhem of the genre-defining action role-playing game franchise in a persistent, massively multiplayer online mobile game that players can play anytime and anywhere.

The closed beta for Diablo Immortal kicks off on October 29, and here is everything in it.

Diablo Immortal closed beta introduces the Necromancer class

The Diablo Immortal closed beta kicks off on October 29, 2021. While the game will be available for both iOS and Android upon launch, the closed beta is only limited to the Android platform. Diablo Immortal also brings controller support with closed beta. The list of supported controllers is as follows,

  • Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller
  • Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller
  • Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
  • Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Sony Dualshock 4
  • Razer Kishi
Command the dead. And then explode them. https://t.co/7jhVNbZnTr

New Class: Necromancer

Diablo Immortal closed beta introduces a new class, the fan-favorite Necromancer. With the ability to raise the dead, it has the potential to be one of the strongest classes in Diablo Immortal. All the Classes included in Diablo Immortal are as follows:

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard
  • Barbarian
  • Crusader
  • Demon Hunter
  • Monk
  • Necromancer
  • Wizard

Challenge of the Immortal

The Challenge of the Immortal is a new PvP mode being added to the Cycle of Strife, the eternal war between the Immortals and the Shadows. After winning the Rite of Exile against the Immortal faction, the shadows will face the top Immortals in a 30 (shadows) vs 1 (Immortal) battle.

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard
Immortal players will gain additional powers, essentially becoming a Raid Boss that all shadow players have to work together to take down.

Set item and set bonuses

The collectible armor sets are part of a new endgame gear system. Players will loot Set items that confer unique bonuses. The secondary gear slots are,

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard
  • Hands
  • Feet
  • Neck
  • Waist
  • Two rings

Battleground Ladders and the Helliquary

A Ladder system is being introduced to the 8v8 Battleground PvP system, where players will compete and measure their skills against one another for the top spot. Players will win keys to Helliquary from the Battleground ladder.

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard
Players will be able to challenge the Helliquary Raid Bosses with up to eight players, adding more mayhem and coordination to the fights.

Diablo Immortal closed beta kicks off on October 29, 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
