Diablo Immortal closed beta release date, features, trailer, and more

Diablo Immortal is introducing fan-favorite necromancer class, controller support, and many new additions with the new closed beta.

Diablo is one of the most iconic hack-and-slash, action-RPG series, and Diablo Immortal has promised to bring the Diablo formula to the mobile device. The title features all the depth, intensity, and unbridled mayhem of the genre-defining action role-playing game franchise in a persistent, massively multiplayer online mobile game that players can play anytime and anywhere.

The closed beta for Diablo Immortal kicks off on October 29, and here is everything in it.

Diablo Immortal closed beta introduces the Necromancer class

The Diablo Immortal closed beta kicks off on October 29, 2021. While the game will be available for both iOS and Android upon launch, the closed beta is only limited to the Android platform. Diablo Immortal also brings controller support with closed beta. The list of supported controllers is as follows,

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony Dualshock 4

Razer Kishi

New Class: Necromancer

Diablo Immortal closed beta introduces a new class, the fan-favorite Necromancer. With the ability to raise the dead, it has the potential to be one of the strongest classes in Diablo Immortal. All the Classes included in Diablo Immortal are as follows:

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

Challenge of the Immortal

The Challenge of the Immortal is a new PvP mode being added to the Cycle of Strife, the eternal war between the Immortals and the Shadows. After winning the Rite of Exile against the Immortal faction, the shadows will face the top Immortals in a 30 (shadows) vs 1 (Immortal) battle.

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard

Immortal players will gain additional powers, essentially becoming a Raid Boss that all shadow players have to work together to take down.

Set item and set bonuses

The collectible armor sets are part of a new endgame gear system. Players will loot Set items that confer unique bonuses. The secondary gear slots are,

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard

Hands

Feet

Neck

Waist

Two rings

Battleground Ladders and the Helliquary

A Ladder system is being introduced to the 8v8 Battleground PvP system, where players will compete and measure their skills against one another for the top spot. Players will win keys to Helliquary from the Battleground ladder.

Diablo Immortal Image by Blizzard

Players will be able to challenge the Helliquary Raid Bosses with up to eight players, adding more mayhem and coordination to the fights.

Diablo Immortal closed beta kicks off on October 29, 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha